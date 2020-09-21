Trending

Right Wing Round-Up: Worse Than Hypocrisy

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 21, 2020 5:32 pm
  • Media Matters: Citing a White House source, Alex Jones makes horrible claim about Justice Ginsburg’s passing.
  • Lisa Desjardins @ PBS: What every Republican senator has said about filling a Supreme Court vacancy in an election year.
  • Lili Loofbourow @ Slate: It’s Not Hypocrisy: Mitch McConnell’s machinations are something far more degrading.
  • Andy Towle @ Towleroad: Far-Right Troll Jacob Wohl Heckles RBG Mourners at Supreme Court: ‘Roe v. Wade is Dead and Gone.’
  • Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Christian Preacher: God Will Punish RBG for “Every Act of Abomination.”
  • Phillip Nieto @ Mediaite: ‘A Big Fat Shot In The Ass:’ Trump Tells Rally Crowd He Wants Biden Tested for Drugs Before Upcoming Debate.
  • Bob Brigham @ Raw Story: Trump threatens to call off 2020 election with executive order saying Biden can’t serve as president.
  • Joe Jervis: HHS Spox “Stands By” His Attack On CDC Officials.
  • Anna North @ Vox: How #SaveTheChildren is pulling American moms into QAnon.
  • Jane Lytvynenko @ BuzzFeed: Friends And Family Members Of QAnon Believers Are Going Through A “Surreal Goddamn Nightmare.”
  • Lachlan Markay @ The Daily Beast: A Notorious COVID Troll Actually Works for Dr. Fauci’s Agency.

