Right Wing Round-Up: Who Was President In 2020?

Josh Kovensky @ Talking Points Memo: How MAGA Is Already Justifying The Use Of Military Force At Home If Trump Wins

Many MAGA influencers have an apocalyptic story to tell about the country, the political divide, and where we’re all headed, and they’re already using it to lay the groundwork for crossing what has long been a red line: deploying the military for domestic law enforcement purposes.

Mariana Alfaro and Niha Masih @ The Washington Post: More than 200 former Bush, McCain and Romney staffers endorse Harris

More than 200 Republicans who worked for President George W. Bush, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) or the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, warning in a letter that a second Trump presidency “will hurt real, everyday people and weaken our sacred institutions.”

Zack Beauchamp @ Vox: An inside look at how the far right is mainstreaming itself

The influence of these fringe ideas on the right is, at this point, unmistakable. But most people don’t understand the particulars of how it happened — and, in fact, is continuing to happen.

Hafiz Rashid @ The New Republic: Ken Paxton Is in Big Trouble After Raiding Homes of Latino Democrats

The Texas attorney general is cracking down on Democrats in a supposed crusade to root out “voter fraud.”

Olivia Little @ Media Matters: Moms for Liberty is raising money to put Glenn Beck’s teen fiction book in school libraries

Right-wing media figure and now teen fiction author Glenn Beck is partnering with Moms for Liberty to place his new novel in public schools.

Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: Why do Republicans keep forgetting who was president in 2020?