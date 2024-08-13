Right Wing Round-Up: Under the Care of the Neopatriarchy

Alan Feuer and Nick Corasaniti @ The New York Times: Former Pro-Trump County Clerk Is Found Guilty of Tampering With Voting Machines

Tina Peters, the former clerk of Mesa County, Colo., was convicted on Monday of tampering with voting machines under her control in a failed attempt to prove that they had been used to rig the 2020 election against former President Donald J. Trump.

Anna Merlin @ Mother Jones: Elon Musk’s Twitter Space With Donald Trump Was a Dumpster Fire

A heavily publicized Twitter conversation between Elon Musk and Donald Trump on Monday night began with an immediate bed-shitting technical crash. When things finally kicked off 42 minutes later with a much smaller audience, Musk blamed a Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack, which did not appear to be true, as the rest of his site continued to function as normal.

Jesse Valentine @ American Journal News: Far-right extremist Jack Posobiec to speak at event for North Carolina Trump supporters

The campaign to reelect former President Donald Trump will host a virtual training event that features Jack Posobiec, a purveyor of far-right conspiracy theories.

Zack Beauchamp @ Vox: The right’s plan to fix America: Patriarchy 2.0

JD Vance and like-minded conservatives are theorizing a kind of “neopatriarchy.”

Media Matters: Roger Stone uses anti-LGBTQ slur to describe Tim Walz