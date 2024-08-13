Right Wing Round-Up: Under the Care of the Neopatriarchy

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 13, 2024 5:33 pm
  • Alan Feuer and Nick Corasaniti @ The New York Times: Former Pro-Trump County Clerk Is Found Guilty of Tampering With Voting Machines

    • Tina Peters, the former clerk of Mesa County, Colo., was convicted on Monday of tampering with voting machines under her control in a failed attempt to prove that they had been used to rig the 2020 election against former President Donald J. Trump.

  • Anna Merlin @ Mother Jones: Elon Musk’s Twitter Space With Donald Trump Was a Dumpster Fire

    • A heavily publicized Twitter conversation between Elon Musk and Donald Trump on Monday night began with an immediate bed-shitting technical crash. When things finally kicked off 42 minutes later with a much smaller audience, Musk blamed a Distributed Denial-of-Service (DDoS) attack, which did not appear to be true, as the rest of his site continued to function as normal.

  • Jesse Valentine @ American Journal News: Far-right extremist Jack Posobiec to speak at event for North Carolina Trump supporters

    • The campaign to reelect former President Donald Trump will host a virtual training event that features Jack Posobiec, a purveyor of far-right conspiracy theories.

  • Zack Beauchamp @ Vox: The right’s plan to fix America: Patriarchy 2.0

    • JD Vance and like-minded conservatives are theorizing a kind of “neopatriarchy.”

  • Media Matters: Roger Stone uses anti-LGBTQ slur to describe Tim Walz

    • “Now she’s picked, this guy, Tim Walz. Saw him at a rally. I mean, I hate to quote, Mel Brooks, in Blazing Saddles, but he was jumping around like a Kansas City f—–. This guy — really, really weird.”

Tags: Jack Posobiec Roger Stone Tina Peters Round-Up

