Right Wing Round-Up: Unbanned

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 28, 2021 5:32 pm
  • Justin Baragona @ The Daily Beast: YouTube Bans and Then Unbans Right Wing Watch, a Media Watchdog Devoted to Exposing Right-Wing Conspiracies.
  • Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Christian Hate-Preacher Greg Locke: I’m Suing CNN and Newsweek for Defamation.
  • Kabia Goba @ BuzzFeed: The People Still Going To Trump Rallies Are Committed To Trump’s Fantasy: “He’s Our True President.”
  • Sarah Rumpf @ Mediaite: Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls AOC a ‘Little Communist’ and ‘Not an American’ at Trump Rally in Ohio.
  • Matt Shuham @ Talking Points Memo: Leader Of AZ Audit Appears In Conspiracy Theory Doc Alleging Rigged 2020 Election.
  • John Fea @ Current: Anyone who wants to believe that Independence Day is a Christian holiday should read Frederick Douglass’s “What to a Slave is the Fourth of July?” David Barton speaks at First Dallas Baptist.
  • David Edwards @ Raw Story: Rudy Giuliani claims law license was suspended to ‘shut me up’ because Trump is on verge of winning.
  • Paige Williams @ The New Yorker: Kyle Rittenhouse, American Vigilante.
  • Meghan Ellis @ Salon: Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk pushes conspiracy tying Florida condo collapse to terrorism.

Tags: Charlie Kirk David Barton Greg Locke Kyle Rittenhouse Marjorie Taylor Greene Rudy Giuliani Round-Up

