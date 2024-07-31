Right Wing Round-Up: Turning Black

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 31, 2024 5:02 pm
    • Phillip Nieto @ Mediaite: ‘She Became a Black Person!’ Trump Spars With Moderator Over Whether Or Not Republicans Should Call Harris a ‘DEI Hire’

The former president spoke at the National Association of Black Journalists annual convention in Chicago where he questioned if Harris was Black, adding “someone should look into that.” Trump said he was not aware Harris was Black until a few years ago because she only promoted her Indian heritage, but then claimed she “happened to turn black.”

The Justice Department Inspector General released its report about the officers sent into a group of peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., so Donald Trump could conduct a photo-op when he was president.

Maricopa County recorder Stephen Richer held the line against Kari Lake and the Big Lie. But he couldn’t survive a Republican primary.

The right-wing conspiracy theorist said people accept evolution because of “modern Satanists.”

“You’re going to be a sad, lonely, pathetic person” if you support women prioritizing their careers over making babies, said Trump’s vice presidential pick.

Jesse Watters inexplicably claimed that “when a man votes for a woman, he actually transitions into a woman.” His colleagues weren’t happy.

