Right Wing Round-Up: Turning Black

Phillip Nieto @ Mediaite: ‘She Became a Black Person!’ Trump Spars With Moderator Over Whether Or Not Republicans Should Call Harris a ‘DEI Hire’



The former president spoke at the National Association of Black Journalists annual convention in Chicago where he questioned if Harris was Black, adding “someone should look into that.” Trump said he was not aware Harris was Black until a few years ago because she only promoted her Indian heritage, but then claimed she “happened to turn black.”

Sarah K. Burris @ Raw Story: ‘Stunning’ details emerge about Trump’s scheme to remove protesters for a photo op



The Justice Department Inspector General released its report about the officers sent into a group of peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C., so Donald Trump could conduct a photo-op when he was president.

Tim Murphy @ Mother Jones: Election Deniers Just Scored a Major Win in Arizona’s Biggest County



Maricopa County recorder Stephen Richer held the line against Kari Lake and the Big Lie. But he couldn’t survive a Republican primary.

Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Everything wrong with Candace Owens’ conspiracy-laden anti-evolution rant



The right-wing conspiracy theorist said people accept evolution because of “modern Satanists.”

Jennifer Bendery @ HuffPost: JD Vance In 2021: ‘We Have To Go To War’ Against The Idea That Women Don’t Have To Have Kids



“You’re going to be a sad, lonely, pathetic person” if you support women prioritizing their careers over making babies, said Trump’s vice presidential pick.

Nikki McCann Ramirez @ Rolling Stone: Fox Host Says Men Who Vote For Women ‘Transition’ to Women



Jesse Watters inexplicably claimed that “when a man votes for a woman, he actually transitions into a woman.” His colleagues weren’t happy.