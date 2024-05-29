Right Wing Round-Up: Trust Me, I’m Ethical

Ian Millhiser @ Vox: Alito says the Supreme Court’s fake ethics code allows him to be unethical

In a development that should surprise absolutely no one, Justice Samuel Alito announced in a brief letter on Wednesday that he will not recuse himself from two cases involving the January 6 insurrection and former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.

Angry White Men: Stew Peters: ‘If The Feds Come For My Guns, I’m Gonna Shoot The Feds’

On Friday, Peters made his first appearance on Rumble’s Fresh & Fit Podcast — a show hosted by antisemitic manosphere influencers Myron Gaines and Walter Weekes — where he claimed he would rather die in a violent shootout with federal agents than surrender his firearms.

Media Matters: After being called a “prophet,” Rudy Giuliani says he feels “a great deal of responsibility as a result of it, and to try to fulfill it”

Host Steve Shultz: “It’s like God’s seeing you in a higher plane than maybe you would even see yourself.”

Josh Fiallo @ The Daily Beast: Ex-Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Has Law License Suspended in Colorado

The decision is the latest fallout Ellis has faced since she tried to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election.

Alice Miranda Ollstein and Megan Messerly @ Politico: Trump says he won’t ‘ban’ birth control. Here’s what he may do instead.

The “Project 2025” blueprint includes proposals to require coverage of natural family planning methods and remove requirements that insurance cover certain emergency contraception.

John Fea @ Current: The GOP is a Trump cult. Just ask Bob Good

Good has a pretty impressive MAGA record. But that won’t get him very far in today’s GOP. Why? Because he would not bend the knee to Trump.

David A. Graham @ The Atlantic: Mark Robinson Is Testing the Bounds of GOP Extremism