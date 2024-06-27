Right Wing Round-Up: Trump’s ‘Amazing’ Pitch

Garnet Henderson @ Rewire News Group: Supreme Court Rules Idaho Doctors Can Provide Emergency Abortions—For Now

The Idaho v. United States decision allows a district court injunction against full enforcement of Idaho’s abortion ban to go back into effect, but also allows the legal battle to continue.

Ron Filipkowski @ MeidasTouch Network: OK Schools Chief Says Schools Will Now Be Required to Teach the Christian Bible

After getting smacked down by the Oklahoma Supreme Court yesterday after his attempt to fund a Catholic school using tax dollars, Schools Superintendent Ryan Walter announced today that from this day forward every public school in the state will be required to have a Bible in the classroom and teach from it.

Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: In pitch to Black voters, Trump emphasizes his ‘amazing’ mugshot

It was bad enough when conservative media said Black voters would like Donald Trump’s mugshot. Watching the Republican push the same line makes it worse.

Angry White Men: On YouTube, Tim Pool Tries To Rehabilitate Richard Spencer

On June 21, 2024, right-wing streamer Tim Pool brought white supremacist Richard Spencer on his YouTube show, The Culture War with Tim Pool. Spencer’s appearance was part of a debate with Andrew Wilson, a far-right, anti-LGBTQ Internet personality who once went by the moniker “Big Papa Fascist.”

Marlon Ettinger @ The Daily Dot: Rudy Giuliani advertised MyPillow every single day for a month—it earned him $1,200

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani disclosed that his consulting LLC took in just over $1,200 in May from 2020 election conspiracy impresario Mike Lindell’s company MyPillow, even after promoting the product every day on his YouTube and Rumble channels.

Alex Kaplan and Camden Carter @ Media Matters: Trump’s “meme team” ally Brenden Dilley uses his online show to spew threatening and discriminatory rhetoric, rampant misogyny, and other vitriol

Brenden Dilley, a far-right podcaster who previously pushed the QAnon conspiracy theory, leads a “meme team” that creates pro-Trump content that The New York Times says “traffics freely in misinformation,” “racist stereotypes,” and “demeaning tropes about L.G.B.T.Q. people.”