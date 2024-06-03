Right Wing Round-Up: Too Much Loomering

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 3, 2024 5:01 pm
  • Kathleen Culliton @ Raw Story: ‘We apologize’: Publisher vows to stop selling debunked election conspiracy film

    • Publishers of right-wing activist Dinesh D’Souza’s debunked election fraud book and film will stop distributing 2,000 mules and have issued a public apology to the Georgia man it falsely accused of voting illegally.

  • Angry White Men: ‘Timcast IRL’ Livestream Abruptly Ends After Laura Loomer Calls For Executing Democrats

    • Today’s episode of Timcast IRL — the YouTube show hosted by right-wing streamer Tim Pool — came to an abrupt end after Trump ally Laura Loomer called for executing Democrats.

  • Teddy Wilson @ Radical Reports: ‘Hang Everyone’: The Far Right’s Violent Rhetoric in Response to the Conviction of Donald Trump

    • In response to the conviction of Donald Trump, the far right made explicit calls for political retribution, and expressed violent fantasies including demands to ‘hang everyone.’

  • Jack Jenkins @ Religion News Service: The second coming of Doug Wilson

    • Conservatives are elevating long-controversial Idaho pastor Doug Wilson, framing him as a champion of a relatively moderate form of Christian nationalism — but critics says his ideas remain extreme.

  • Hatewatch: Christian Supremacy and U.S. Politics: An Interview With Theologian André Gagné

    • The NAR is a global, Christian movement whose leaders aim to restructure and transform the society, culture, religion and politics in the United States, and those of the world’s nations, to fit their authoritarian vision.

  • Ed Pilkington @ The Guardian: A Black pastor is preaching support for Trump – but can he win over voters?

    • Darrell Scott, a Pentecostal minister from Cleveland, identifies himself as Trump’s ‘senior adviser’ – and has paid a high price for his allegiance.

