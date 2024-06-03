Right Wing Round-Up: Too Much Loomering

- Kathleen Culliton @ Raw Story: ‘We apologize’: Publisher vows to stop selling debunked election conspiracy film
- Angry White Men: ‘Timcast IRL’ Livestream Abruptly Ends After Laura Loomer Calls For Executing Democrats
- Teddy Wilson @ Radical Reports: ‘Hang Everyone’: The Far Right’s Violent Rhetoric in Response to the Conviction of Donald Trump
- Jack Jenkins @ Religion News Service: The second coming of Doug Wilson
- Hatewatch: Christian Supremacy and U.S. Politics: An Interview With Theologian André Gagné
- Ed Pilkington @ The Guardian: A Black pastor is preaching support for Trump – but can he win over voters?
Publishers of right-wing activist Dinesh D’Souza’s debunked election fraud book and film will stop distributing 2,000 mules and have issued a public apology to the Georgia man it falsely accused of voting illegally.
Today’s episode of Timcast IRL — the YouTube show hosted by right-wing streamer Tim Pool — came to an abrupt end after Trump ally Laura Loomer called for executing Democrats.
In response to the conviction of Donald Trump, the far right made explicit calls for political retribution, and expressed violent fantasies including demands to ‘hang everyone.’
Conservatives are elevating long-controversial Idaho pastor Doug Wilson, framing him as a champion of a relatively moderate form of Christian nationalism — but critics says his ideas remain extreme.
The NAR is a global, Christian movement whose leaders aim to restructure and transform the society, culture, religion and politics in the United States, and those of the world’s nations, to fit their authoritarian vision.
Darrell Scott, a Pentecostal minister from Cleveland, identifies himself as Trump’s ‘senior adviser’ – and has paid a high price for his allegiance.