Right Wing Round-Up: They’re Eating Pets

Politico: Harris won the debate — and it wasn’t close

The vice president’s performance against Donald Trump, in which she repeatedly baited him and knocked him off balance, was a far cry from President Joe Biden’s disastrous June debate. And it gave Democrats the role reversal they had hoped for after their switch at the top of the ticket.

AJ McDougall @ The Daily Beast: Trump Pushes Deranged Dog-Eating Conspiracy During Debate

Donald Trump brought up a false claim that Haitian immigrants are abducting and eating the family pets of Ohio residents during Tuesday night’s presidential debate, continuing to insist that the bizarre conspiracy theory was true even after a debate moderator fact-checked him.

Ahmad Austin Jr. @ Mediaite: Trump Blames Assassination Attempt on Harris and Biden: ‘I Probably Took a Bullet to the Head Because of Things They Say About Me!

Donald Trump on Tuesday night blamed Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party for the assassination attempt at his rally.

Nicholas Liu @ Salon: New right-wing conspiracy theory: Kamala Harris’ debate earrings were a high-tech cheating device

Post-debate polls indicate that Vice President Kamala Harris defeated former President Donald Trump at their confrontation on Tuesday evening, with various commentators, including some Republicans, suggesting that Harris came well-prepared while Trump talked himself into a disaster. Then there’s the explanation by some internet conspiracy theorists that Harris cheated her way to victory by means of secret earpieces disguised as earrings, through which aides fed her a script to attack Trump and defend her positions.

Matt Shuham @ HuffPost: Anti-Muslim Extremist Laura Loomer Flew To Debate With Trump

The self-described “proud Islamophobe” was spotted with the former president at the Philadelphia airport.

Eric Hananoki @ Media Matters: Trump attends 9/11 anniversary with Laura Loomer, who shared video claiming “9/11 was an Inside Job!”