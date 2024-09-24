Right Wing Round-Up: TheoBros

- Kiera Butler @ Mother Jones: To Understand JD Vance, You Need to Meet the “TheoBros”
- Nick Visser @ HuffPost: Wave Of Senior Staffers Resign From Mark Robinson Campaign Amid Porn Scandal
- David Gardner @ The Daily Beast: Trump Avoids ‘Black Nazi’ Mark Robinson as GOP Cuts His Cash
- Mikael Thalen @ The Daily Dot: ‘Scorched earth’: Laura Loomer unleashes anti-GOP tirade after reportedly getting booted from Trump’s entourage
- Stephanie Kirchgaessner @ The Guardian: Project 2025 mastermind allegedly told colleagues he killed a dog with a shovel
- Jared Holt and Nathan Doctor @ Institute for Strategic Dialogue: A ‘Groyper War’ struggles to exert influence but paves the way for other bad actors
These extremely online young Christian men want to end the 19th Amendment, restore public flogging, and make America white again.
Four senior staffers on Republican Mark Robinson’s campaign for North Carolina governor have resigned, just days after his bid was embroiled in scandal following reports alleging he wrote a series of shocking posts on a porn website.
Donald Trump and the Republican Party are ditching Mark Robinson, their scandal-plagued nominee in the North Carolina governor’s race.
Far-right commentator Laura Loomer is going on an anti-Republican tirade after reportedly being banned from traveling with former President Donald Trump.
The man behind Project 2025, the rightwing policy manifesto that includes calls for a sharp increase in immigrant deportations if Donald Trump is elected, told university colleagues about two decades ago that he had killed a neighborhood dog with a shovel because it was barking and disturbing his family, according to former colleagues who spoke to the Guardian.
White nationalist influencer Nicholas Fuentes and his loyal fanbase have tried to pressure Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign with blasts of online propaganda. They may have violated social media platform policies in the process, but platforms have not taken action against them. The sense of impunity for crude platform manipulation may encourage others to try similar tactics.