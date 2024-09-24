Right Wing Round-Up: TheoBros

Kiera Butler @ Mother Jones: To Understand JD Vance, You Need to Meet the “TheoBros”

These extremely online young Christian men want to end the 19th Amendment, restore public flogging, and make America white again.

Nick Visser @ HuffPost: Wave Of Senior Staffers Resign From Mark Robinson Campaign Amid Porn Scandal

Four senior staffers on Republican Mark Robinson’s campaign for North Carolina governor have resigned, just days after his bid was embroiled in scandal following reports alleging he wrote a series of shocking posts on a porn website.

David Gardner @ The Daily Beast: Trump Avoids ‘Black Nazi’ Mark Robinson as GOP Cuts His Cash

Donald Trump and the Republican Party are ditching Mark Robinson, their scandal-plagued nominee in the North Carolina governor’s race.

Mikael Thalen @ The Daily Dot: ‘Scorched earth’: Laura Loomer unleashes anti-GOP tirade after reportedly getting booted from Trump’s entourage

Far-right commentator Laura Loomer is going on an anti-Republican tirade after reportedly being banned from traveling with former President Donald Trump.

Stephanie Kirchgaessner @ The Guardian: Project 2025 mastermind allegedly told colleagues he killed a dog with a shovel

The man behind Project 2025, the rightwing policy manifesto that includes calls for a sharp increase in immigrant deportations if Donald Trump is elected, told university colleagues about two decades ago that he had killed a neighborhood dog with a shovel because it was barking and disturbing his family, according to former colleagues who spoke to the Guardian.

Jared Holt and Nathan Doctor @ Institute for Strategic Dialogue: A ‘Groyper War’ struggles to exert influence but paves the way for other bad actors