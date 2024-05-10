Right Wing Round-Up: The War On Woke

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 10, 2024 5:27 pm
  • Mike Hixenbaugh @ The Atlantic: When Conservative Parents Revolt

    • Reagan-era classroom battles previewed today’s war on “woke.”

  • Kate Briquelet @ The Daily Beast: Christian Nationalists Mobilize to Fight Campus Gaza Protests

    • A Jesus rocker is organizing right-wing squads to rally for Israel as part of the movement’s “end times” prophecy.

  • Kiera Butler @ Mother Jones: Moms for Liberty Accuses Schools of Antisemitism. The Irony is Rich.

    • Last year, a chapter leader quoted Hitler in a newsletter to members and the group has appeared at events with the Proud Boys.

  • John Fea @ Current: What is going on at Grace College?

    • Back in October, [Evan] Kilgore turned his sights on Matthew Warner, a first year communications professor at Grace.

  • David Badash @ The New Civil Rights Movement: House Ethics Committee Extends Investigation Into ‘Ultra MAGA’ Congressman

    • The House Committee on Ethics has announced it is extending its investigation into U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) after an initial referral from the Office of Congressional Ethics. Congressman Jackson is a self-described “ultra-MAGA” Republican who has spread various conspiracy theories and was demoted by the Pentagon after his retirement from the military.

  • Ally Mutnick and Burgess Everett @ Politico: Kari Lake keeps giving Republicans new reasons to worry

    • Lake keeps reversing her own positions and stirring up feuds, and some in the GOP see other states as better targets this fall.

Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Evan Kilgore Kari Lake Ronny Jackson Sean Feucht Round-Up Moms for Liberty

You Might Also Like