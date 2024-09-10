Right Wing Round-Up: The Trump Effect

Matt Keeley @ The New Civil Rights Movement: JD Vance Says in 2020 He Wouldn’t Certify Election: ‘Let the Country Have the Debate’

Ohio Senator JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential candidate, said Monday that if he were in former Vice President Mike Pence’s place, he would not have certified the election on January 6, 2021.

Josh Kovensky @ Talking Points Memo: How JD Vance Turned The Conspiracy Machine On Haitians In A Small Ohio City

It’s been a surreal experience for Dorsainvil, but Vance’s tweet seized on a conspiracy theory that has been bouncing around the right-wing echo chamber. The core allegation that Haitians in Springfield had “abducted and eaten” pets followed a meandering path, from local Facebook groups to the online, right-wing influencers that Vance follows, and onwards to the current vice presidential candidate. It’s an example of the engine that drives modern right-wing politics: wild and false claims start off scattered across the internet, before being vacuumed up and boosted to mass audiences, sometimes by high-profile politicians whose status as public figures lends credence to what, only days before, had been random, unverified posts.

Angry White Men: ‘He Can’t Go As Far As Naming The Jew’: Stew Peters Fumes After Being Removed From Tucker Carlson Event

On Saturday, Holocaust denier and Nazi sympathizer Stew Peters claimed that he had been denied entry at an event hosted by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson. In a post on his X account, Peters wrote that he was “BANNED from entry to a ticketed VIP event” in Salt Lake City, UT which was part of Carlson’s ongoing “Live Tour.”

Robert Jones @ Time: Trump’s Christian Nationalist Vision for America

The connection between Republican voters and their leaders was never primarily about abortion. Rather, as Trump’s “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) transformation of the party reveals, Trump’s bond with his supporters is forged from different material: namely, his militant mission to return power to white Christian America.

Hafiz Rashid @ The New Republic: Project 2025 Leader Confesses Deep Trump Ties in Damning Interview

Donald Trump is probably fuming about this interview with former Project 2025 director Paul Dans.

David Gilbert @ Wired: He Worked for a Law Firm Consulting on an Anti-Trans Supreme Court Case. Then We Asked About These Racist Posts

Lawfair, founded by the well-known litigator Adam Mortara, is a boutique right-wing firm currently engaged by the state of Tennessee to provide counsel on a contentious Supreme Court case that could affect the availability of gender-affirming care for transgender minors across the country. Aside from Mortara, the only other lawyer known to have worked or done work for the firm is a project-based contract attorney named Christopher Roach. He no longer does so, after WIRED asked questions about his apparent ties—revealed exclusively in this story for the first time—to online accounts with a long history of posting white supremacist and antisemitic content.

Alex Griffing @ Mediaite: Candace Owens Suspended From YouTube Over Kanye West Interview — She Immediately Blames ‘Zionists’

Candace Owens announced on X Monday that she was suspended from YouTube for a week following her recent interview with anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West, which YouTube said platformed anti-Semitic claims that “Jewish people control the media.”

Russell Payne @ Salon: Pro-Trump group 99% short of its $108M get-out-the-vote scheme — so Republicans are getting creative

While swing state Republican officials, former Republican National Committee leaders and strategists are ringing alarm bells over the party’s lackluster get-out-the-vote effort, some pro-Trump organizers suggest that the GOP ground game is successfully targeting voters at the margins.

Tim Alberta @ The Atlantic: Why Mike Lee Folded