Right Wing Round-Up: The Tale of Three Erics

- Marc Caputo @ NBC News: Trump baffles GOP by endorsing ‘Eric’ in the Missouri Senate primary — a race with three Erics
-
Heidi Przybyla @ Politico: RNC links up with ‘Stop the Steal’ advocates to train poll workers
-
Anna Merlan @ Vice: InfoWars Cannot Stop Covering Its Own Damages Trial
-
Geoffrey Skelley and Nathaniel Rakich @ FiveThirtyEight: Will 3 Pro-Impeachment House Republicans Survive Tuesday’s Primaries?
-
Aadit Tambe and Aaron Blake @ Washington Post: See the ads Democrats are funding to boost far-right Republicans
-
Lindsay Beyerstein @ The New Republic: Fight Back, Blue America!