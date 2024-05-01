Right Wing Round-Up: The Spread Of Misinformation

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 1, 2024 5:19 pm
  • Sam Levine @ The Guardian: Workers at far-right site Gateway Pundit feared credibility issues, filing shows

    • Employees of the far-right website Gateway Pundit, which has played a key role in spreading lies about the 2020 election, were worried contributors were not credible and expressed concerns about plagiarism, a court filing last month revealed.

  • Isaac Schorr @ Mediaite: Charlie Kirk Says He’s Impatient with ‘Many Jews’ for Accepting ‘Anti-White’ Bigotry and Warns Country Is on Road to ‘Mass Murder’

    • Right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk expressed his “impatience” with “American Jews” for accepting “anti-white” sentiment during a monologue in which he warned that the country could be headed for “mass murder.”

  • Nicole Acevedo @ NBC News: How a post falsely claiming migrants are registering to vote spread to millions in four weeks

    • A false narrative suggesting that over half a million migrants had registered to vote in swing states shows how quickly misinformation can spread — and how difficult it is to stop.

  • Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: Why Trump’s abortion problem is suddenly back with a vengeance

    • If Republican officials in red states start monitoring women’s pregnancies and prosecuting women who have abortions, Trump has no interest in intervening.

  • Olivia Little, Carly Evans, Chloe Simon & Audrey McCabe @ Media Matters: Tradwife influencers are quietly spreading far-right conspiracy theories

    • A Media Matters analysis found interacting with tradwife videos on TikTok led to a deluge of conspiratorial content.

  • Josh Kovensky @ Talking Points Memo: Latest Witness Is Leaving A Michael Cohen-Shaped Hole In Description Of Hush Money Scheme

    • He’s nowhere to be seen at Donald Trump’s New York criminal trial, but he’s everywhere: Michael Cohen, the former president’s ex-fixer.

Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Charlie Kirk Donald Trump Round-Up Gateway Pundit

You Might Also Like