Right Wing Round-Up: The Return of Lisa Miller

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 9, 2021 5:32 pm
  • Li Zhou @ Vox: Democrats open the impeachment trial with a disturbing video capturing the chaos of January 6.
  • Brad Reed @ Raw Story: Marjorie Taylor Greene unleashes new big lie and says Capitol rioters weren’t really Trump supporters.
  • Seyward Darby @ The Atlantic: There’s Nothing Fun or Funny About Marjorie Taylor Greene.
  • Peter Hamby @ Vanity Fair: “I Think People Will Get Tired of Him”: For Donald Trump, Sarah Palin’s Fall Shows the Limits of Media Obsession.
  • John Fea: Mike Lindell thought his documentary would be a “miracle” that would “get us back to being one nation under God.” (Eric Metaxas nods his head in agreement).
  • Richard Read @ The Los Angeles Times: Ammon Bundy, veteran of armed standoffs, builds militia network on COVID backlash.
  • SPLC: SPLC Applauds Long-Awaited Arrest and Prosecution of Child Kidnapper Lisa Miller as Isabella’s Mother Pleads for Her Return.

Tags: Ammon Bundy Lisa Miller Marjorie Taylor Greene Mike Lindell Capitol Insurrection Round-Up

