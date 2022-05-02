Right Wing Round-Up: The Most Racist Show in the History of Cable News

- Nicholas Confessore @ The New York Times: How Tucker Carlson Stoked White Fear to Conquer Cable.
- Joe DePaolo @ Mediaite: Trump-Backed AZ Gov. Candidate Tells Maria Bartiromo She Would Refuse to Take Orders from ‘Illegitimate President’ Biden if Elected.
- Mary Papenfuss @ HuffPost: Trump Can’t Recall Name Of That Ohio Guy He Endorsed For Senate.
- Hemant Mehta @ OnlySky: Supreme Court: Boston can’t reject a “Christian” flag (but there’s an easy fix).
- Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: Jan. 6 committee seeks answers from a trio of key Republican reps.
- Eric Hananoki @ Media Matters: “Agents of the devil”: Michigan secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo’s anti-LGBTQ commentary.
- Jared Holt @ The Daily Beast: How Alex Jones’ Conspiracy Empire Has Kept Itself Going Even While Being Banned From Social Media.