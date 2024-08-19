Right Wing Round-Up: The J.D. Vance Full Family Kit

Nathalie Baptiste @ HuffPost: This Major Conservative Culture Warrior May Have Finally Gone Too Far

Republican lawmakers in Oklahoma are investigating whether state superintendent Ryan Walters is equipped to do the job he was elected to do.

Hunter Walker @ Talking Points Memo: George Santos Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges

During a court appearance, Santos pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. The charges come with a mandatory minimum sentence of two years in prison. Santos will be sentenced next year, according to multiple reports from the courthouse, and will also have to pay nearly $400,000 in restitution.

Angry White Men: Candace Owens: ‘Anything Happens To Me, Blame The Zionists’

Yesterday, in an X (formerly Twitter) livestream, former Daily Wire host Candace Owens ranted about a “cult” of pedophiles which, she claimed, founded the nation of Israel and murdered European Christians during Passover. Owens also told viewers that if she’s killed they should “blame the Zionists.”

Isaac Schorr @ Mediaite: Candace Owens’s Famous Father-in-Law Rebukes Her Over Latest Blood Libel

Candace Owens’s father-in-law, Lord Michael Farmer, a member of the British House of Lords, issued a thinly veiled rebuke of Owens over her most recent promotion of blood libel on Monday, observing that Jesus Christ was a “Jewish man” who was “born to a Jewish woman” in a lengthy thread on X.

David K. Kirkpatrick @ The New Yorker: Infiltrating the Far Right

The threat from domestic terrorism is rising, but, with Republicans decrying the “deep state,” the F.B.I. is cautious about investigating far-right groups. Vigilantes are leaping into the fray.

Joe Jervis: Cultists Brandish Fake Vance Semen Samples At Rally

Just when you think they couldn’t get any weirder….

Colin Kalmbacher @ Law & Crime: Pro-Trump defamation attorney Lin Wood must pay former law partners $4.5 million after defaming them as ‘criminal’ extortionists on social media

Pro-Donald Trump defamation attorney L. Lin Wood must pay three of his former law partners a combined $4.5 million after he was found liable for defaming them on social media, a jury on Friday determined.

Elaine Godfrey @ The Atlantic: Conservative Women Have a New Phyllis Schlafly