Right Wing Round-Up: The Good Guys

- Khaya Himmelman @ Talking Points Memo: Republican State Officials Do Trump’s Election Denying Prep Work For Him
- Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Conservative Christians can’t handle the potential impact of “Evangelicals for Harris”
- Edith Olmstead @ The New Republic: Pro-Trump Activists’ Attempt to Infiltrate DNC Goes Hilariously Awry
- Angry White Men: Joel Webbon: ‘The Abolitionists Were Not The Good Guys’
- Matt Gertz and Lis Power @ Media Matters: Maria Bartiromo’s wild and “kind of racist” election conspiracy theory collapses immediately
State-level Republican officials have been making a big show of the work they are doing to boot alleged non-citizens from the voting rolls — an emphasis that echoes the efforts by presidential candidate Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to stoke pre-election panic about the false and dangerous narrative that non-citizens are voting en masse for Democrats.
White MAGA-loving evangelicals have never cared for the “least of these.” They’re now lashing out against Christians who do.
Far-right commentators Jack Posobiec and Charlie Kirk went to the DNC. It did not go well for them.
Antisemitic, misogynistic, and anti-LGBTQ Christian nationalist pastor Joel Webbon declared that Christians will be shocked to find that Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson are in Heaven, while civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. is in Hell. Webbon also claimed that “the abolitionists were not the good guys.”
Maria Bartiromo repeatedly used her Fox Business show to peddle an election fraud conspiracy theory that she claimed originated with the wife of a friend of a friend in Texas and that she made no apparent effort to confirm. But when the Texas Department of Public Safety and the local Republican Party investigated her reckless allegation, they discovered that none of it was true.