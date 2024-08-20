Right Wing Round-Up: The Good Guys

Khaya Himmelman @ Talking Points Memo: Republican State Officials Do Trump’s Election Denying Prep Work For Him

State-level Republican officials have been making a big show of the work they are doing to boot alleged non-citizens from the voting rolls — an emphasis that echoes the efforts by presidential candidate Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to stoke pre-election panic about the false and dangerous narrative that non-citizens are voting en masse for Democrats.

Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Conservative Christians can’t handle the potential impact of “Evangelicals for Harris”

White MAGA-loving evangelicals have never cared for the “least of these.” They’re now lashing out against Christians who do.

Edith Olmstead @ The New Republic: Pro-Trump Activists’ Attempt to Infiltrate DNC Goes Hilariously Awry

Far-right commentators Jack Posobiec and Charlie Kirk went to the DNC. It did not go well for them.

Angry White Men: Joel Webbon: ‘The Abolitionists Were Not The Good Guys’

Antisemitic, misogynistic, and anti-LGBTQ Christian nationalist pastor Joel Webbon declared that Christians will be shocked to find that Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson are in Heaven, while civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. is in Hell. Webbon also claimed that “the abolitionists were not the good guys.”

Matt Gertz and Lis Power @ Media Matters: Maria Bartiromo’s wild and “kind of racist” election conspiracy theory collapses immediately