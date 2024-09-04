Right Wing Round-Up: The Fight Against Court Reform

Andy Kroll and Nick Surgey @ ProPublica: Ginni Thomas Privately Praised Group Working Against Supreme Court Reform: “Thank You So, So, So Much”

In a call with donors, First Liberty Institute’s Kelly Shackelford read the supportive email he said came from Thomas. The leader of the religious-rights group also labeled Justice Elena Kagan “treasonous” for backing a stronger ethics code.

Rebecca Hopkins @ The Roys Report: Rick Joyner Says Evidence is ‘Mounting’ Against Chris Reed, While Justin Perry Challenges Morningstar’s Timeline

MorningStar Ministries president Rick Joyner said that “evidence is mounting” that the South Carolina prophetic ministry’s former president Chris Reed engaged in physical sexual misconduct in a statement to the ministry’s congregation Sunday.

Lorena O’Neil @ Rolling Stone: Inside One Governor’s Crusade to Tear Down the Wall Between Church and State

According to his interpretation of the First Amendment, the government can’t persecute citizens for failing to worship a specific religion. But that, in his opinion, doesn’t mean the majority is barred from governing as they see fit, including incorporating religion into government. “Democracy doesn’t say the majority has to sit in the back and listen to what the minority says, because the minority have some feelings that have been hurt,” he says.

Mikael Thalen @ The Daily Dot: Trump’s meme army helps launders fake claim Kamala Harris paralyzed a child

The claim is going viral thanks to pro-Trump influencers.

Alice Herman @ The Guardian: Christian group recruits ‘Trojan horse’ election skeptics as US poll workers

Lion of Judah enrolls poll workers in Trump-aligned swing state tour, which experts say could be ‘hazard to democracy.

Political Research Associates: The New Apostolic Reformation and the Threat to Democracy