Right Wing Round-Up: The Brother of a Prophet

Andy Kroll and Nick Surgey @ ProPublica: Inside Project 2025’s Secret Training Videos

The Project 2025 videos coach future appointees on everything from the nuts and bolts of governing to how to outwit bureaucrats. There are strategies for avoiding embarrassing Freedom of Information Act disclosures and ensuring that conservative policies aren’t struck down by “left-wing judges.” Some of the content is routine advice that any incoming political appointee might be told. Other segments of the training offer guidance on radically changing how the federal government works and what it does.

Rick Pidcock @ Baptist News Global: How concerned should we be about conspiracy theorists counting our votes?

Growing up as an independent fundamentalist Baptist, the highlight of each year for our church was the weeklong revival meeting, where we began each night with songs that prepared our hearts for a sermon by a fiery evangelist who then gave an altar call to get us to commit our lives to the cause. So, imagine if that same formula were applied to the 2024 election by a group of conspiracy theorists who openly admitted their plan was to be a “Trojan Horse” at polling stations in order to “make history this November.”

Hunter Walker @ Talking Points Memo: JD Vance Is An Investor In A Far Right Video Platform Filled With Neo-Nazi Content

Vance has had a six-figure stake in Rumble, an online video platform. The company has played host to Russian propaganda and to far-right personalities like Stew Peters and Tim Pool. It has also featured even more extreme content, including explicitly neo-Nazi images and themes like this song touting the “Reich” and calling for Jews to be placed in ovens from a “dissident rapper” with a dedicated page on the site. The site features a plethora of channels and videos dedicated to the concept of “white genocide,” which is a core belief for white supremacists. It also hosts channels for explicitly white supremacist organizations including VDare and Patriot Front, which has led masked demonstrations around the country.

Danielle Paquette @ The Washington Post: A pastor said his pro-Trump prophecies came from God. His brother called him a fake.

Jeremiah Johnson became a sensation when he embraced politics. His brother Josiah, also a preacher, couldn’t shake his concerns.

Kipp Jones @ Mediaite: Jon Karl Presses JD Vance on Nick Fuentes’ Racist Comments About His Wife: ‘A Guy That Dined With Donald Trump’

ABC’s Jonathan Karl pressed Sen. JD Vance on Sunday about comments White supremacist Nick Fuentes recently about his wife and also noted the Holocaust denier visited the home of former President Donald Trump in November 2022.

David Covucci @ The Daily Dot: Gropyers launch all-out meme war on Trump’s campaign team