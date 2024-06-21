Right Wing Round-Up: That’s Bait

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 21, 2024 5:01 pm
  • Kate Riga @ Talking Points Memo: Only Clarence Thomas Would Let Domestic Abusers Keep Their Guns In New Ruling

    • The Supreme Court ruled Friday that individuals who pose a “credible threat to the physical safety of another” may be stripped of their guns, showing that even its extremely expansive reading of the Second Amendment stops short of letting a proven domestic abuser carry arms.

  • Bill Scher @ Washington Monthly: Donald Trump’s Get-Out-The-Vote Plan is Bonkers

    • The Trump campaign is tasking the far-right Turning Point network with spearheading its ground game despite having no track record of success.

  • Matt Ford @ The New Republic: Louisiana’s Ten Commandments Law is Supreme Court Bait

    • A new Louisiana law will require its public schools to display copies of the Ten Commandments in classrooms. Most Americans might reasonably assume that such a law violates the establishment clause and a few Supreme Court precedents. They would be correct—and that is precisely the point.

  • David Badash @ The New Civil Rights Movement: ‘Desperately Needed’: Trump Wants ‘Revival’ of Religion and Ten Commandments in Classrooms

    • Jumping on Louisiana’s controversial and likely unconstitutional new law mandating posters of a specific version of the Bible’s Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom, Donald Trump overnight declared the nation “desperately” needs a religious “revival” and called for the religious text to be placed in classrooms across America.

  • Angry White Men: Joel Webbon Celebrates A ‘Glorious And Righteous White Boy Summer’

    • On the latest episode of his Right Response Ministries show, Christian nationalist pastor Joel Webbon declared that he was celebrating White Boy Summer — a meme popularized by white supremacists. Webbon claimed that White Boy Summer is about celebrating “Anglo-Protestant culture,” which he called “the best culture.”

  • Alex Griffing @ Mediaite: ‘Joe McCarthy Was Right’: Ex-Trump Official Praises McCarthyism At Faith & Freedom Coalition Conference

    • Former Fox News personality and Trump administration official, Monica Crowley, spoke Friday at the Faith & Freedom Coalition Conference in Washington, DC. Crowley was joined by the likes of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) in addressing the annual event and used her time at the podium to defend infamous former Sen. Joe McCarthy (R-WI).

  • Asawin Suebsaeng and Adam Rawnsley @ Rolling Stone: Trump’s Not ‘Bluffing’: Inside the MAGA Efforts To Make a Second Term Even More Extreme

    • “OF COURSE WE aren’t fucking bluffing.” That’s the message one close Trump adviser and former administration official — who requested anonymity to speak candidly — wants to get across to the press and public, when asked about Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign vows of “retribution,” unprecedented force, and militaristic action.

Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Clarence Thomas Donald Trump Joel Webbon Monica Crowley Round-Up Turning Point USA

You Might Also Like