Right Wing Round-Up: That’s Bait

Kate Riga @ Talking Points Memo: Only Clarence Thomas Would Let Domestic Abusers Keep Their Guns In New Ruling

The Supreme Court ruled Friday that individuals who pose a “credible threat to the physical safety of another” may be stripped of their guns, showing that even its extremely expansive reading of the Second Amendment stops short of letting a proven domestic abuser carry arms.

Bill Scher @ Washington Monthly: Donald Trump’s Get-Out-The-Vote Plan is Bonkers

The Trump campaign is tasking the far-right Turning Point network with spearheading its ground game despite having no track record of success.

Matt Ford @ The New Republic: Louisiana’s Ten Commandments Law is Supreme Court Bait

A new Louisiana law will require its public schools to display copies of the Ten Commandments in classrooms. Most Americans might reasonably assume that such a law violates the establishment clause and a few Supreme Court precedents. They would be correct—and that is precisely the point.

David Badash @ The New Civil Rights Movement: ‘Desperately Needed’: Trump Wants ‘Revival’ of Religion and Ten Commandments in Classrooms

Jumping on Louisiana’s controversial and likely unconstitutional new law mandating posters of a specific version of the Bible’s Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom, Donald Trump overnight declared the nation “desperately” needs a religious “revival” and called for the religious text to be placed in classrooms across America.

Angry White Men: Joel Webbon Celebrates A ‘Glorious And Righteous White Boy Summer’

On the latest episode of his Right Response Ministries show, Christian nationalist pastor Joel Webbon declared that he was celebrating White Boy Summer — a meme popularized by white supremacists. Webbon claimed that White Boy Summer is about celebrating “Anglo-Protestant culture,” which he called “the best culture.”

Alex Griffing @ Mediaite: ‘Joe McCarthy Was Right’: Ex-Trump Official Praises McCarthyism At Faith & Freedom Coalition Conference

Former Fox News personality and Trump administration official, Monica Crowley, spoke Friday at the Faith & Freedom Coalition Conference in Washington, DC. Crowley was joined by the likes of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) in addressing the annual event and used her time at the podium to defend infamous former Sen. Joe McCarthy (R-WI).

Asawin Suebsaeng and Adam Rawnsley @ Rolling Stone: Trump’s Not ‘Bluffing’: Inside the MAGA Efforts To Make a Second Term Even More Extreme