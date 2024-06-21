Right Wing Round-Up: That’s Bait

- Kate Riga @ Talking Points Memo: Only Clarence Thomas Would Let Domestic Abusers Keep Their Guns In New Ruling
- Bill Scher @ Washington Monthly: Donald Trump’s Get-Out-The-Vote Plan is Bonkers
- Matt Ford @ The New Republic: Louisiana’s Ten Commandments Law is Supreme Court Bait
- David Badash @ The New Civil Rights Movement: ‘Desperately Needed’: Trump Wants ‘Revival’ of Religion and Ten Commandments in Classrooms
- Angry White Men: Joel Webbon Celebrates A ‘Glorious And Righteous White Boy Summer’
- Alex Griffing @ Mediaite: ‘Joe McCarthy Was Right’: Ex-Trump Official Praises McCarthyism At Faith & Freedom Coalition Conference
- Asawin Suebsaeng and Adam Rawnsley @ Rolling Stone: Trump’s Not ‘Bluffing’: Inside the MAGA Efforts To Make a Second Term Even More Extreme
The Supreme Court ruled Friday that individuals who pose a “credible threat to the physical safety of another” may be stripped of their guns, showing that even its extremely expansive reading of the Second Amendment stops short of letting a proven domestic abuser carry arms.
The Trump campaign is tasking the far-right Turning Point network with spearheading its ground game despite having no track record of success.
A new Louisiana law will require its public schools to display copies of the Ten Commandments in classrooms. Most Americans might reasonably assume that such a law violates the establishment clause and a few Supreme Court precedents. They would be correct—and that is precisely the point.
Jumping on Louisiana’s controversial and likely unconstitutional new law mandating posters of a specific version of the Bible’s Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom, Donald Trump overnight declared the nation “desperately” needs a religious “revival” and called for the religious text to be placed in classrooms across America.
On the latest episode of his Right Response Ministries show, Christian nationalist pastor Joel Webbon declared that he was celebrating White Boy Summer — a meme popularized by white supremacists. Webbon claimed that White Boy Summer is about celebrating “Anglo-Protestant culture,” which he called “the best culture.”
Former Fox News personality and Trump administration official, Monica Crowley, spoke Friday at the Faith & Freedom Coalition Conference in Washington, DC. Crowley was joined by the likes of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) in addressing the annual event and used her time at the podium to defend infamous former Sen. Joe McCarthy (R-WI).
“OF COURSE WE aren’t fucking bluffing.” That’s the message one close Trump adviser and former administration official — who requested anonymity to speak candidly — wants to get across to the press and public, when asked about Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign vows of “retribution,” unprecedented force, and militaristic action.