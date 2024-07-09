Right Wing Round-Up: Surrounded By Fraudsters

- Philip Bump @ The Washington Post: The ‘great replacement’ theory, now in legislation form
- Andre Gee and Asawin Suebsaeng @ Rolling Stone: The Fyre Fest Fraudster Is Connecting Trump With Rappers
- Marlon Ettinger @ The Daily Dot: Antisemites on X demand Musk reinstate former Marine suspended for burning Talmud
- John Fea @ Current: Eric Metaxas on why ministers who don’t preach politics, and Christians who attend their churches, are under judgment
- Edith Olmstead @ The New Republic: Trump Has Turned RNC Into a “Slut Walk,” Republicans Complain
- Cassandra Jaramillo, Jeremy Kohler, Sophie Chou and Jessica Kegu @ CBS News/ProPublica: Texas sends millions to anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers. It’s meant to help needy families, but no one knows if it works.
A Republican effort to combine election denialism and border alarmism, known as the Save Act, is having the desired effect.
Trump’s Justice Department sent Fyre Fest organizer Billy McFarland to jail. Now, he’s helping arrange Trump’s meetings with rappers, sources say.
Angelo John Gage, who goes by Lucas Gage on social media, was suspended from X after posting a video over the weekend of himself slashing an Israeli flag with a sword captioned “Death to Jewish supremacy.”
Billy Hallowell interviews Eric Metaxas on Christians and politics.
Former Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis was not pleased by the convention’s platform or scheduled speakers.
An investigation by ProPublica and CBS News found that the system that funnels a growing pot of state money to anti-abortion nonprofits has few safeguards and is riddled with waste.