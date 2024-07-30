Right Wing Round-Up: Sucker Punch

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 30, 2024 4:58 pm
  • Meridith McGraw and Daniel Lippman @ Politico: Head of Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 steps down

    • Paul Dans, who directed the Heritage Foundation’s controversial 2025 Presidential Transition Project, or Project 2025, is stepping down from his role in August, according to an internal email to staff. Dans’ departure does not mean the project, which has been repeatedly criticized by Democrats as well as Donald Trump, is shutting down.

  • Paige Skinner @ HuffPost: Twitter Suspends ‘White Dudes For Harris’ Account After $4 Million Fundraising Call

    • The video call, which featured celebs like Jeff Bridges and Josh Groban, attracted nearly 200,000 supporters of Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

  • Isaac Arnsdorf @ The Washington Post: Vance tells donors Harris change was a ‘sucker punch,’ at odds with campaign

    • “The bad news is that Kamala Harris does not have the same baggage as Joe Biden,” Trump’s running mate acknowledged at a private event.

  • David Gardner @ The Daily Beast: Not Just Cat Ladies: J.D. Vance Also Called the Childless ‘Sociopaths’ and ‘Psychotic’

    • The GOP vice presidential nominee is trying to play down his childless cat lady comment as a one-off, but a new report suggests more of a running theme.

  • Emine Yücel @ Talking Points Memo: Vance’s History Of Extremist Remarks On Family Doesn’t Stop At ‘Childless Cat Ladies’

    • Despite the clean up Vance and the former president are attempting, Vance has a history of making extremist remarks about women and families.

  • Justin Glawe @ Rolling Stone: These Swing State Election Officials Are Pro-Trump Election Deniers

    • At least 70 pro-Trump conspiracists are election officials in key battleground counties — and they are poised to make a giant mess on Election Day.

