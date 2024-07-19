Right Wing Round-Up: So Much For Unity

Charlie Nash @ Mediaite: Trump Blasts ‘Cheating’ Democrats and ‘Crazy Nancy Pelosi’ in RNC ‘Unity’ Speech

Former President Donald Trump attacked “crazy” Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and accused the Democratic Party of cheating in the 2020 election during his Republican National Convention (RNC) unity speech on Thursday evening.

Sam Levine @ The Guardian: Election denialism front and center at Republican national convention

Doubts about 2020 and fears of another ‘stolen’ election persist – while Trump has beseeched attendees to ‘protect the vote.’

Kiera Butler @ Mother Jones: At the RNC Prayer Breakfast, Speakers Said the Quiet Part Out Loud

The speeches weren’t all personal testimony. Many were peppered with the language of Christian nationalism and the shadowy charismatic movement known as the New Apostolic Reformation. In personal testimonies chock full of miracles and Bible verses, speakers assured the crowd that God was guiding their presidential candidate, and would help them accomplish their political goals—especially a complete end to abortion.

Jake Lahut @ The Daily Beast: Conspiracy Theorist: Huge Social Media DM Dump Is Coming

Donald Trump’s self-proclaimed “secretary of retribution” has been given a pass to the Republican National Convention despite calling for the former president’s enemies to be executed, the Daily Beast has learned.

Warren Throckmorton: David Barton Complains Leopard Ate His Face