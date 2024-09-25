Right Wing Round-Up: Sent By God

Yonat Shimron @ Religion News Service: Mark Robinson may no longer be the headliner. But NC evangelicals still back him.

Robinson has spent years cultivating Black and white evangelical church members with a message that aligns closely with their conservative values. Those church members still think highly of him.

Chauncey DeVega @ Salon: Trump’s transformation into a religious totem turns Christian nationalism toxic

[Robert] Jones explains the almost mythical and divine role that Trump occupies in the collective minds of white right-wing Christians. Jones also discusses his new research which shows the frightening overlaps between white right-wing Christians and support for authoritarianism and political violence as seen on Jan. 6 and its implications for the future of American democracy and society in the Age of Trump and beyond.

Molly Olmstead @ Slate: Sent by God

They’re gathering by the thousands. They’re growing fast. They believe that Democrats are possessed by demons—and that Donald Trump must be president again at any cost.

Elizabeth Williamson @ The New York Times: Alex Jones’s Infowars Will Be Auctioned Off to Pay Sandy Hook Families

A sale of the Infowars website and other property is set for November, and could determine the conspiracy theorist’s fate as a broadcaster.

Stephan Rodrick @ Rolling Stone: Inside Tucker Carlson’s Traveling Conspiracy Show