Right Wing Round-Up: Secretary of Retribution

Jordan Green and Mark Alesia @ Raw Story: Trump’s ‘secretary of retribution’ has a ‘target list’ of 350 people he wants arrested

Trump’s loyal surrogates have duly embraced the project — perhaps no one more zealously than Ivan Raiklin, a retired Army Reserve lieutenant colonel and former U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency employee, who bills himself as the former and would-be president’s “future secretary of retribution.”

Rachel Leingang @ The Guardian: Project 2025: inside Trump’s ties to the rightwing policy playbook

Donald Trump’s attempt to distance himself from Project 2025 after extreme comments from one of its leaders falls flat given the extensive Trump ties and similarities between the project’s policy ideas and the former president’s platform.

Karen Yourish, Charlie Smart and David A. Fahrenthold @ The New York Times: How Mar-a-Lago Became the Center of Gravity for the Hard Right

Since Mr. Trump left office in 2021, Mar-a-Lago has transformed into a White House in exile and the nerve center for some of the most extreme elements of the party’s MAGA wing. This includes a nearly steady stream of promoters of conspiracy theories that include lies that the 2020 election was stolen and that the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, was a federal setup.

Angry White Men: Stephen Wolfe: The Term ‘Judeo-Christian’ Is An ‘Utter Subversion’

Last month, at a far-right conference, Christian nationalist author Stephen Wolfe denounced the term “Judeo-Christian” as an “utter subversion” that should be “eradicated from our thinking.” He also claimed that, in a “Christian nation,” Jews would be “tolerated” but actions that “undermine” the “Christian nature of the nation” would not.

Isaac Schorr @ Mediaite: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Asks Trump to Put Him ‘In Charge’ of American Elections

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell made his case for being put “in charge” of elections in a second Trump administration during an appearance on the War Room podcast Tuesday.

Phoebe Petrovic @ Wisconsin Watch: The Gospel of Matthew Trewhella: How a militant anti-abortion activist is influencing Republican politics