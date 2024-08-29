Right Wing Round-Up: Scandal at MorningStar

Hannah Knowles @ The Washington Post: 24 hours of Trump: QAnon tributes, crude attacks and hawking pieces of his suit

Donald Trump amplified a vulgar joke about Vice President Kamala Harris performing a sex act. He falsely accused her of staging a coup to secure the Democratic nomination and faulted her without evidence for a security lapse that enabled a rogue gunman to try to assassinate him. He shared a manipulated online image of Bill Gates in an orange jumpsuit and a call for Barack Obama to face a “military tribunal.” He promoted explicit tributes to the QAnon conspiracy theory. He hawked digital trading cards in an online infomercial along with pieces of his debate night suit. (“People are calling it the knockout suit.”) His campaign feuded publicly with Arlington National Cemetery over their visit. And that was just in the span of 24 hours.

David Badash @ The New Civil Rights Movement: Trump’s Arlington Scandal Expands as Speaker Johnson’s Role Revealed

The Republican Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, reportedly pulled strings to get Donald Trump into Arlington National Cemetery, amid what has become a scandal and a crisis for the ex-president’s campaign to re-take the White House and once again become Commander in Chief.

Ian Ward @ Politico: ‘It Is Not the Job of the Pro-Life Movement to Vote for President Trump.’

For years, the anti-abortion activist Lila Rose has pushed the GOP to curtail access to abortion. But now, as Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance conspicuously soften their abortion message ahead of the November election, Rose — who leads the prominent anti-abortion group Live Action — is embracing a more radical strategy: Urging her followers not to vote for Trump unless he changes course.

Chauncey DeVega @ Salon: “Downright strange”: How Trump’s warped litmus test for MAGA Christians spread beyond abortion

The 2024 Election is existential. It will decide if the United States will remain a democracy or succumb to some form of authoritarianism and neofascism under Dictator Trump and his MAGAfied Republican Party and movement. The stakes of the 2024 Election are literally that high.

Alex Kaplan @ Media Matters: White nationalist Keith Woods brags about “huge money coming in” from YouTube Super Chats while streaming with Nick Fuentes

Keith Woods, a known white nationalist who has openly described himself as a “raging antisemite,” hosted a livestream with fellow white nationalist Nick Fuentes — who was banned by YouTube in 2020. During the livestream, Woods bragged that he was earning “huge money,” strongly implying that YouTube’s “Super Chat” feature was a source for it.

Rebecca Hopkins @ The Roys Report: President of MorningStar Resigns, Then Admits Sexual Misconduct