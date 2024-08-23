Right Wing Round-Up: Rules for Chaos

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 23, 2024 5:22 pm
  • Josh Fiallo @ The Daily Beast: RFK Jr. Suspends Failing Campaign to Throw His Support to Donald Trump

    • The independent never made it on a debate stage and had his polling numbers drop significantly after Kamala Harris became Democrats’ presumptive nominee.

  • Media Matters: Roger Stone and Alex Jones endorse RFK Jr. as CIA director in a second Trump administration

    • “He could get to the bottom who killed his uncle and his father, and he can get to the bottom who really tried to kill Donald Trump.”

  • Angry White Men: Joel Webbon Insists It’s Not Racist To Prefer A White Doctor Over A Black Doctor

    • During a recent livestream, radical Christian nationalist pastor Joel Webbon justified his decision to see a white doctor instead of a Black doctor. Webbon claimed that there is a greater likelihood that the Black doctor was unqualified, and said this “prejudgment” was neither racist nor sinful.

  • Khaya Himmelman @ Talking Points Memo: Georgia Election Board, Beloved By Trump, Keeps Cranking Out Rules That May Sow Chaos

    • Election truthers in Georgia got their latest win this week when the Republican-controlled Georgia State Election Board approved another rule that gives county election officials a new way to potentially delay certification. It’s the second time this month that the Trump-friendly board has passed a rule of this type, a particularly worrying development given how close we are to the upcoming presidential election.

  • Isaac Schorr @ Mediaite: Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes Goes to War With Candace Owens for Anti-Semitic Crown: ‘She Was Coming For Our Thing’

    • Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes is not happy with former Daily Wire personality Candace Owens for coming for infringing on his turf and appealing to his anti-Semitic audience.

Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Candace Owens Joel Webbon Nick Fuentes Robert F. Kennedy Anti-Semitism Round-Up

You Might Also Like