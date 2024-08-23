Right Wing Round-Up: Rules for Chaos

Josh Fiallo @ The Daily Beast: RFK Jr. Suspends Failing Campaign to Throw His Support to Donald Trump

The independent never made it on a debate stage and had his polling numbers drop significantly after Kamala Harris became Democrats’ presumptive nominee.

Media Matters: Roger Stone and Alex Jones endorse RFK Jr. as CIA director in a second Trump administration

“He could get to the bottom who killed his uncle and his father, and he can get to the bottom who really tried to kill Donald Trump.”

Angry White Men: Joel Webbon Insists It’s Not Racist To Prefer A White Doctor Over A Black Doctor

During a recent livestream, radical Christian nationalist pastor Joel Webbon justified his decision to see a white doctor instead of a Black doctor. Webbon claimed that there is a greater likelihood that the Black doctor was unqualified, and said this “prejudgment” was neither racist nor sinful.

Khaya Himmelman @ Talking Points Memo: Georgia Election Board, Beloved By Trump, Keeps Cranking Out Rules That May Sow Chaos

Election truthers in Georgia got their latest win this week when the Republican-controlled Georgia State Election Board approved another rule that gives county election officials a new way to potentially delay certification. It’s the second time this month that the Trump-friendly board has passed a rule of this type, a particularly worrying development given how close we are to the upcoming presidential election.

Isaac Schorr @ Mediaite: Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes Goes to War With Candace Owens for Anti-Semitic Crown: ‘She Was Coming For Our Thing’