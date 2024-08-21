Right Wing Round-Up: Remnant Pastors

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 21, 2024 5:02 pm
  • Greg Owen @ LGBTQ Nation: Ron DeSantis & Moms for Liberty crushed by school board election losses

    • Two “parental rights” candidates running for Florida school board seats who were endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and the anti-LGBTQ+ group Moms for Liberty (M4L) were crushed in their elections on Tuesday, while a third is headed to a runoff. Overall, out of 23 total school board endorsements made by DeSantis, five of his candidates won, 12 lost and six advanced to the November runoff.

  • Alex DeLuca @ Miami New Times: Ex-Proud Boy Once Again Secures Miami-Dade GOP Executive Committee Seat

    • Chris Barcenas was one of several onetime Proud Boys who previously joined the Republican Party’s local leadership.

  • Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: A DNC panel on the dangers of Christian Nationalism

    • At the Democratic National Convention, the threat of Christian Nationalism was omnipresent.

  • Tony Mator @ Ministry Watch: Charlie Kirk Urges Pastors to Mobilize Churches for Trump

    • ‘Remnant Pastors’ training conference in Dallas comes amid tug-of-war for Christians’ votes.

  • Marlon Ettinger @ The Daily Dot: Valentina Gomez drops anti-gay slurs, brandishes gun in series of anti-LGBTQ Instagrams

    • Valentina Gomez, who went viral in May for a video calling on people not to be “weak and gay,” lost the Republican primary for Missouri Secretary of State earlier this month, coming in sixth place out of a field of right. She is taking the news with her customary equanimity and grace, posting a string of Instagram videos in recent days bashing gay people over the Olympics, monkeypox, and the Democratic party, including using derogatory slurs.

Tags: Charlie Kirk Valentina Gomez Round-Up Moms for Liberty Remnant Alliance

