Right Wing Round-Up: Remnant Pastors

- Greg Owen @ LGBTQ Nation: Ron DeSantis & Moms for Liberty crushed by school board election losses
- Alex DeLuca @ Miami New Times: Ex-Proud Boy Once Again Secures Miami-Dade GOP Executive Committee Seat
- Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: A DNC panel on the dangers of Christian Nationalism
- Tony Mator @ Ministry Watch: Charlie Kirk Urges Pastors to Mobilize Churches for Trump
- Marlon Ettinger @ The Daily Dot: Valentina Gomez drops anti-gay slurs, brandishes gun in series of anti-LGBTQ Instagrams
Two “parental rights” candidates running for Florida school board seats who were endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and the anti-LGBTQ+ group Moms for Liberty (M4L) were crushed in their elections on Tuesday, while a third is headed to a runoff. Overall, out of 23 total school board endorsements made by DeSantis, five of his candidates won, 12 lost and six advanced to the November runoff.
Chris Barcenas was one of several onetime Proud Boys who previously joined the Republican Party’s local leadership.
At the Democratic National Convention, the threat of Christian Nationalism was omnipresent.
‘Remnant Pastors’ training conference in Dallas comes amid tug-of-war for Christians’ votes.
Valentina Gomez, who went viral in May for a video calling on people not to be “weak and gay,” lost the Republican primary for Missouri Secretary of State earlier this month, coming in sixth place out of a field of right. She is taking the news with her customary equanimity and grace, posting a string of Instagram videos in recent days bashing gay people over the Olympics, monkeypox, and the Democratic party, including using derogatory slurs.