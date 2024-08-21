Right Wing Round-Up: Remnant Pastors

Greg Owen @ LGBTQ Nation: Ron DeSantis & Moms for Liberty crushed by school board election losses

Two “parental rights” candidates running for Florida school board seats who were endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and the anti-LGBTQ+ group Moms for Liberty (M4L) were crushed in their elections on Tuesday, while a third is headed to a runoff. Overall, out of 23 total school board endorsements made by DeSantis, five of his candidates won, 12 lost and six advanced to the November runoff.

Alex DeLuca @ Miami New Times: Ex-Proud Boy Once Again Secures Miami-Dade GOP Executive Committee Seat

Chris Barcenas was one of several onetime Proud Boys who previously joined the Republican Party’s local leadership.

Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: A DNC panel on the dangers of Christian Nationalism

At the Democratic National Convention, the threat of Christian Nationalism was omnipresent.

Tony Mator @ Ministry Watch: Charlie Kirk Urges Pastors to Mobilize Churches for Trump

‘Remnant Pastors’ training conference in Dallas comes amid tug-of-war for Christians’ votes.

Marlon Ettinger @ The Daily Dot: Valentina Gomez drops anti-gay slurs, brandishes gun in series of anti-LGBTQ Instagrams