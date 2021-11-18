Trending

Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Round-Up: Professor or Comrade?

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 18, 2021 5:32 pm

Tags: Alex Jones Jacqueline Anderson John Kennedy Kat Kerr Kimberly Guilfoyle Matt Gaetz Paul Gosar Ron Watkins Ronna McDaniel Round-Up Fox News Channel

You Might Also Like