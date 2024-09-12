Right Wing Round-Up: Primed for Violence

David Badash @ The New Civil Rights Movement: Multiple-Location Bomb Threat Follows Trump and Vance’s False Dog-Eating Immigrants Claims

Just days after the Republican nominees for president and vice president promoted and doubled-down on false, debunked and racist claims about immigrants in Springfield, Ohio stealing pet cats and dogs and eating them, that town’s city hall and elementary school were forced to evacuate after a bomb threat targeting multiple locations was received Thursday.

Jordan Green @ Raw Story: How Trump ally Michael Flynn is priming supporters for violence ahead of the election

The messaging from Flynn this time around sounds strikingly familiar. If anything, his proclamations about purported election fraud and warnings that a Democratic victory equates to an attack by domestic and foreign enemies are coming ahead of schedule, compared to 2020.

Erik Maulbetsch @ The Colorado Times Recorder: GOP Candidate’s Political Director Posts Anti-Semitism, Conspiracies & Calls for Violence

Gabe Evans’ Political Director Jessica Spindle has been working to get him elected to office for years, ever since his first run for statehouse in 2022. Evans is now challenging Congresswoman Yadira Caraveo for Colorado’s 8th Congressional District, in a race that’s expected to be one of the nation’s most competitive contests. She’s been on staff as Evans’ political director for his congressional campaign since April, but she’s been a relentless sharer of antisemitism, conspiracy theories, and calls for political violence for much, much longer.

Dan Ladden-Hall @ The Daily Beast: Trump’s Debate ‘War Room’ Featured Infamous Pizzagater and ‘Libs of TikTok’ Creator

Donald Trump enlisted the support of some notorious conspiracy theorists for his presidential debate on Tuesday night—in which he confidently presented unfounded online rumors about Haitian immigrants eating pets as a fact.

Shruti Rajkumar @ HuffPost: Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Out Laura Loomer’s Racist Comments In Surprising Internet Feud

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and far-right commentator Laura Loomer butted heads on social media Wednesday, after Loomer made an egregiously racist post about Vice President Kamala Harris.

Matt Gertz @ Media Matters: Why the MAGA movement can’t cut loose toxic liabilities like Tucker Carlson and Laura Loomer