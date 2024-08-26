Right Wing Round-Up: Pretending To Be Moderate

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 26, 2024 5:21 pm
  • Emine Yücel @ Talking Points Memo: Trump And Vance Pretend To Moderate On Abortion After DNC Highlighted Horrors Of Their Agenda

    • Former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) attempted to downplay the Trump campaign and the far-right’s extreme positioning on abortion over the weekend, after Democrats spent the past week of the Democratic National Convention highlighting the GOP’s attacks on reproductive freedoms.

  • Elaina Plott Calabro @ The Atlantic: The Man Who Will Do Anything for Trump

    • Kash Patel was dangerous. On this both Trump appointees and career officials could agree.

  • Serge F. Kovaleski @ The New York Times: Colorado Republicans Vote Out Party Chair Following Anti-Gay Posts

    • State Republicans accused Dave Williams, who was ousted in a landslide vote, of dividing the party with “hateful narratives,” most recently against the L.G.B.T.Q. community.

  • Paul Egan @ The Detroit Free Press: Karamo ejected from convention as divisions persist in Michigan Republican Party

    • The former state party chair, Kristina Karamo, who was ousted by party dissidents in January after less than a year in office, showed up at the Dort Financial Center and was soon escorted out of the building by security and local police. “Corruption,” Karamo said as she exited.

  • Angry White Men: White Nationalist Lucas Gage Complains That Jews Turned His Family Against Him

    • In an Aug. 21, 2024 livestream for the extremist-friendly video platform Rumble, white nationalist Lucas Gage suggested that his family no longer supports him and that his marriage might have fallen apart. A virulent antisemite, Gage blamed the Jews for his problems, saying that they “turned my whole family against me.”

  • Tricia Crimmins @ The Daily Dot: Tim Walz petted a dog that wasn’t his—and the far-right absolutely lost it

    • Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) adopted a dog named Scout after getting elected. Scout is a black labrador retriever and Walz frequently posts pictures of him on social media. That should be the end of the story, but a post from a trip to the dog park sparked a fake controversy.

Tags: Dave Williams Kash Patel Kristina Karamo Lucas Gage Round-Up

