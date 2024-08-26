Right Wing Round-Up: Pretending To Be Moderate

Emine Yücel @ Talking Points Memo: Trump And Vance Pretend To Moderate On Abortion After DNC Highlighted Horrors Of Their Agenda

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) attempted to downplay the Trump campaign and the far-right’s extreme positioning on abortion over the weekend, after Democrats spent the past week of the Democratic National Convention highlighting the GOP’s attacks on reproductive freedoms.

Elaina Plott Calabro @ The Atlantic: The Man Who Will Do Anything for Trump

Kash Patel was dangerous. On this both Trump appointees and career officials could agree.

Serge F. Kovaleski @ The New York Times: Colorado Republicans Vote Out Party Chair Following Anti-Gay Posts

State Republicans accused Dave Williams, who was ousted in a landslide vote, of dividing the party with “hateful narratives,” most recently against the L.G.B.T.Q. community.

Paul Egan @ The Detroit Free Press: Karamo ejected from convention as divisions persist in Michigan Republican Party

The former state party chair, Kristina Karamo, who was ousted by party dissidents in January after less than a year in office, showed up at the Dort Financial Center and was soon escorted out of the building by security and local police. “Corruption,” Karamo said as she exited.

Angry White Men: White Nationalist Lucas Gage Complains That Jews Turned His Family Against Him

In an Aug. 21, 2024 livestream for the extremist-friendly video platform Rumble, white nationalist Lucas Gage suggested that his family no longer supports him and that his marriage might have fallen apart. A virulent antisemite, Gage blamed the Jews for his problems, saying that they “turned my whole family against me.”

Tricia Crimmins @ The Daily Dot: Tim Walz petted a dog that wasn’t his—and the far-right absolutely lost it