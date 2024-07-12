Right Wing Round-Up: Preemptively Illegitimate

- Isaac Arnsdorf @ The Washington Post: Trump allies at Heritage declare 2024 election illegitimate in advance
- Jane C. Timm @ NBC News: Conservative activists find errors in software they hoped would root out voter fraud
- Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Democrats to IRS: Investigate right-wing groups that pretend to be “churches”
- Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: GOP’s Grothman slams ‘angry feminist movement,’ seeks return to 1960s
- Annika Brockschmidt and Ben Lorber @ Religion Dispatches: White Nationalist Mottos, the Fate of Jews in the New Christian State, and ‘Appeal to Heaven’ Humor — Day 2 of NatCon 2024
A “war game” presented at the right-wing foundation imagined far-fetched scenarios for election interference to justify preemptive measures.
Activists inspired by Trump’s false stolen election claims have run into issues with a program designed to parse the country’s voter rolls.
Non-profit groups shouldn’t be allowed to call themselves churches to “avoid public accountability,” say House Dems
Republican Rep. Glenn Grothman not only slammed “the angry feminist movement,” he also called for the U.S. to “work our way back” to the 1960s.
No friends on the “other side of the aisle”—only enemies