Right Wing Round-Up: Preemptively Illegitimate

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 12, 2024 5:02 pm
  • Isaac Arnsdorf @ The Washington Post: Trump allies at Heritage declare 2024 election illegitimate in advance

    • A “war game” presented at the right-wing foundation imagined far-fetched scenarios for election interference to justify preemptive measures.

  • Jane C. Timm @ NBC News: Conservative activists find errors in software they hoped would root out voter fraud

    • Activists inspired by Trump’s false stolen election claims have run into issues with a program designed to parse the country’s voter rolls.

  • Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Democrats to IRS: Investigate right-wing groups that pretend to be “churches”

    • Non-profit groups shouldn’t be allowed to call themselves churches to “avoid public accountability,” say House Dems

  • Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: GOP’s Grothman slams ‘angry feminist movement,’ seeks return to 1960s

    • Republican Rep. Glenn Grothman not only slammed “the angry feminist movement,” he also called for the U.S. to “work our way back” to the 1960s.

  • Annika Brockschmidt and Ben Lorber @ Religion Dispatches: White Nationalist Mottos, the Fate of Jews in the New Christian State, and ‘Appeal to Heaven’ Humor — Day 2 of NatCon 2024

    • No friends on the “other side of the aisle”—only enemies

Tags: Glenn Grothman Round-Up Family Research Council Heritage Foundation

