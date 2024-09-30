Right Wing Round-Up: One Really Violent Day

Marshall Cohen and Daniel Dale @ CNN: Fact check: 12 election lies Trump is using to set the stage to dispute a potential 2024 defeat

Former President Donald Trump has escalated his long-running assault on the integrity of US elections as the 2024 presidential campaign enters its final stretch, using a new series of lies about ballots, vote-counting and the election process to lay the groundwork to challenge a potential defeat in November.

Rob Schenck @ Mother Jones: Confessions of a (Former) Christian Nationalist

In effect, we were like other lobbyists and pressure groups, only our visits to offices included saying a prayer or reading a Bible verse with the occupant. Clergy, often arrayed around the stately benches where members of both houses of Congress sit during official proceedings, accompanied us to more formal meetings.

Althea Legaspi @ Rolling Stone: Trump Suggests Giving Cops ‘One Really Violent Day’ to Stop Crime

During yet another anti-migrant rant, the former president falsely claimed crime is up and so cops should be allowed to be “extraordinarily rough.”

Matt Keeley @ LGBTQ Nation: This rightwing activist gets major brands to turn their backs on diversity. How is he doing it?

Robby Starbuck, the former music video director behind clips like “Super Collider” for Megadeth, has a new job: hectoring companies to drop their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs and cut their ties to the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) and the organization’s Corporate Equality Index (CEI).

Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Ryan Walters wants Oklahoma taxpayers to spend $6 million on public school bibles

Oklahoma’s Superintendent of Public Instruction, Ryan Walters, always looking for new ways to shove Christianity into public schools, now wants to spend $6,000,000 on New King James Version bibles for teachers across the state.

Paul Rosenberg @ Salon: Who created the “constitutional sheriff” myth? Hint: It’s not in the Constitution

Author Jessica Pishko on how two Arizona sheriffs created an entire mythology — and a dangerous movement.

Matthew Sheffield @ Flux: How far-right Christian media brainwash evangelicals