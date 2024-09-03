Right Wing Round-Up: Once a Grifter

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 3, 2024 5:02 pm
  • Josh Kovensky @ Talking Points Memo: MAGA Looks to Notorious War On Terror Lawyer For Trump II Inspiration

    • These Trump allies are looking towards the work of an attorney who was stationed at the time in the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel. It’s John Yoo, the lawyer best known for authoring a series of 2002 memos that gave legal justification to the use of torture during the War on Terror.

  • Peter Stone @ The Guardian: Trump and allies plant seeds for ‘chaos and discord’ if he loses, experts warn

    • Donald Trump and election denialist allies at Turning Point USA, True the Vote and other Maga stalwarts are spreading conspiracy theories about election fraud in order to lay the groundwork for charging the election was rigged if Trump loses, warn election experts and some veteran Republicans.

  • Daniel Lippman @ Politico: Convicted fraudsters launch AI lobbying firm using fake names

    • Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman are operating under the pseudonyms Jay Klein and Bill Sanders.

  • Rebecca Hopkins @ The Roys Report: Chris Reed Attributes Sexual Misconduct to Being ‘Under Attack’

    • Chris Reed, who recently resigned as CEO of Morningstar Ministries, is attributing his recently revealed sexual misconduct in 2021 to being “under attack.”

  • Isaac Schorr @ Mediaite: Tucker Carlson Starstruck By Historian Who Calls Churchill, Not Hitler, the ‘Chief Villain’ of WW2 and Casts Holocaust as Accident

    • Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson fawned over Darryl Cooper, whom he described as “the best and most honest popular historian in the United States,” during a recent interview in which Cooper identified Winston Churchill as the “chief villain” of World War Two and appeared to argue that the Holocaust was an accident.

  • Alex Bollinger @ LGBTQ Nation: Donald Trump claims that schools are performing gender-affirming surgery on students

    • In a bizarre rant during a discussion with an extreme anti-LGBTQ+ organization, Donald Trump claimed that schools are performing surgery on students in order to make them transition. This is false.

  • Laura Pappano and Nirvi Shah @ Slate: Moms for Liberty Changes Course

    • At the group’s 2024 national meeting, trans kids, not book bans, were in the spotlight.

  • Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Evangelical broadcasters sue IRS for right to endorse candidates without penalty

    • A coalition of Christian ministries is suing the IRS because the groups want the ability to endorse political candidates without losing their tax-exempt statuses. The complaint, which was filed on Wednesday, pits the National Religious Broadcasters, Intercessors for America, and two random Texas-based churches against IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel.

