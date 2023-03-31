Right Wing Round-Up: Not Dead Yet

Kyle Mantyla | March 31, 2023
  • Nicole Narea and Ian Millhiser @ Vox: Your biggest questions about Trump’s indictment, answered.
  • William Vaillancourt @ The Daily Beast: Glenn Beck Hyperventilates About the End of America After Trump Indictment.
  • Lee Moran @ HuffPost: Lindsey Graham Gets Super Emotional Begging Fox News Viewers To Donate To Trump.
  • Zachary Leeman @ Mediaite: Mark Levin Calls Trump Indictment Declaration of ‘War’ on GOP: ‘Republicans Better Wake the Hell Up.’
  • Joe Jervis: Boebert: Let’s Not “Nitpick What The Bible Says” About My Teenage Son Knocking Up His Underage Girlfriend.
  • Media Matters: Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh: “All of us today would be in a worse spot if slavery never existed at all across the entire globe.”
  • Ben Collins @ NBC News: Heather McDonald’s on-stage collapse became anti-vaccine fodder, but she’s alive and joking.

Tags: Donald Trump Glenn Beck Lauren Boebert Lindsey Graham Mark Levin Matt Walsh Round-Up

