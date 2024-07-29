Right Wing Round-Up: Never Have To Vote Again

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 29, 2024 5:19 pm
  • McKay Coppins @ The Atlantic: The Most Revealing Moment of a Trump Rally

    • A close reading of the prayers delivered before the former president speaks.

  • Rachel Leingang and Stephanie Kirchgaessner @ The Guardian: Kevin Roberts, architect of Project 2025, has close ties to radical Catholic group Opus Dei

    • Heritage Foundation leader has long received spiritual guidance from group and his policy goals align with its teachings.

  • Will Carless @ USA Today: Project 2025 decried as racist. Some contributors have trail of racist writings, activity

    • A closer look at the named contributors to Project 2025 adds to the concern: A USA TODAY analysis found at least five of them have a history of racist writing or statements, or white supremacist activity.

  • Warren Throckmorton: Ben Carson Botches Ben Franklin Prayer Story

    • The Constitution Wasn’t Rescued with Delegates Kneeling in Prayer.

  • Angry White Men: Stew Peters Promotes Mein Kampf And Calls Jews ‘A Depraved People’

    • During a recent episode of Tin Foil Hat With Sam Tripoli, Holocaust denier and Nazi sympathizer Stew Peters referred to Jews as “a depraved people.” On the show, which is available on X (formerly Twitter), Spotify, and Apple Podcasts, he also recommended people read Mein Kampf and used the N-word.

  • Bradley Onishi @ Salon: J.D. Vance Will Be a More Extremist Christian VP Than Mike Pence

    • The vice presidential pick’s Catholicism hasn’t received a lot of attention, but it’s the key to the populist radicalism he wants to impose on America.

  • Melissa Gira Grant @ The New Republic: The Violent Implications of the “Jezebel” Attacks on Kamala Harris

    • Calling Black women “Jezebel” has a long, racist history. But as a recent video shows, it also has a more modern meaning among Christian nationalists.

  • Dennis Aftergut @ Salon: The man who set the stage for an imperial presidency if Trump wins

    • A look at Leonard Leo’s American theocracy.

  • Ben Blanchet @ HuffPost: Trump Tells Crowd ‘You Won’t Have To Vote’ Again After Election In Bizarre Remarks

    • GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump told Christians on Friday to vote “just this time” and said they “won’t have to do it anymore” after the election in November.

Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Ben Carson Donald Trump Leonard Leo Stew Peters Kamala Harris Project 2025 Round-Up Heritage Foundation

You Might Also Like