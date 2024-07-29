Right Wing Round-Up: Never Have To Vote Again

McKay Coppins @ The Atlantic: The Most Revealing Moment of a Trump Rally

A close reading of the prayers delivered before the former president speaks.

Rachel Leingang and Stephanie Kirchgaessner @ The Guardian: Kevin Roberts, architect of Project 2025, has close ties to radical Catholic group Opus Dei

Heritage Foundation leader has long received spiritual guidance from group and his policy goals align with its teachings.

Will Carless @ USA Today: Project 2025 decried as racist. Some contributors have trail of racist writings, activity

A closer look at the named contributors to Project 2025 adds to the concern: A USA TODAY analysis found at least five of them have a history of racist writing or statements, or white supremacist activity.

Warren Throckmorton: Ben Carson Botches Ben Franklin Prayer Story

The Constitution Wasn’t Rescued with Delegates Kneeling in Prayer.

Angry White Men: Stew Peters Promotes Mein Kampf And Calls Jews ‘A Depraved People’

During a recent episode of Tin Foil Hat With Sam Tripoli, Holocaust denier and Nazi sympathizer Stew Peters referred to Jews as “a depraved people.” On the show, which is available on X (formerly Twitter), Spotify, and Apple Podcasts, he also recommended people read Mein Kampf and used the N-word.

Bradley Onishi @ Salon: J.D. Vance Will Be a More Extremist Christian VP Than Mike Pence

The vice presidential pick’s Catholicism hasn’t received a lot of attention, but it’s the key to the populist radicalism he wants to impose on America.

Melissa Gira Grant @ The New Republic: The Violent Implications of the “Jezebel” Attacks on Kamala Harris

Calling Black women “Jezebel” has a long, racist history. But as a recent video shows, it also has a more modern meaning among Christian nationalists.

Dennis Aftergut @ Salon: The man who set the stage for an imperial presidency if Trump wins

A look at Leonard Leo’s American theocracy.

Ben Blanchet @ HuffPost: Trump Tells Crowd ‘You Won’t Have To Vote’ Again After Election In Bizarre Remarks