QAnon Disinformation Capitol Insurrection Election 2020

Right Wing Round-Up: Maybe There Was Voter Fraud in Georgia

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 3, 2021 5:32 pm
  • Josh Feldman @ Mediaite: Newsmax Anchor Literally Walks Off the Set After Trying to Stop a Raging Mike Lindell from Spewing Conspiracies About Voting Machines.
  • John Fea: Tony Perkins finds “cancel culture” in the Bible (and other Trump evangelical news, including Eric Metaxas’s book launch).
  • Matthew Chapman @ Raw Story: Pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood under investigation for voter fraud in Georgia.
  • Will Sommer @ The Daily Beast: Proud Boys Dealt Another Blow as Feds Crack Down.
  • David Badash @ The New Civil Rights Movement: In Newly Surfaced Video Marjorie Taylor Greene Again Attacks David Hogg – This Time as a ‘Very Trained’ Dog.
  • Paul McLeod @ BuzzFeed: Democrats Will Force A Referendum On Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Rejecting Republican Attempts To Protect Her.

Tags: Lin Wood Marjorie Taylor Greene Mike Lindell Tony Perkins Round-Up Newsmax Proud Boys

