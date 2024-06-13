Right Wing Round-Up: MAGA Militia

- Kate Riga @ Talking Points Memo: Unanimous Supreme Court Shoots Down Bid To Restrict Abortion Drug Mifepristone
- Michelle Boorstein and Hannah Knowles @ Washington Post: Here’s what the Christian right wants from a second Trump term
- Griffin Eckstein @ Salon: Largest evangelical group in the US condemns IVF in vote, gearing up campaign battle
- David Gilbert @ Wired: A January 6 Rioter Is Leading an Armed National Militia From Prison
- Angry White Men: Elijah Schaffer Isn’t Sure If ‘Millions Of Jews Died’ In The Holocaust
A unanimous Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the anti-abortion doctor plaintiffs in a major mifepristone case lack standing to reimpose restrictions on the drug.
Religious conservatives see opportunities for fresh gains after a series of victories during Trump’s first term. Rights advocates see a dangerous blurring of church and state.
At the Southern Baptist Conference, a vote against IVF argued for a “right to life … in an embryonic stage.”
As the US election approaches, Edward “Jake” Lang says that the militia will focus on potential “civil unrest” around the vote and will be ready to activate at a moment’s notice.
On the June 10, 2024 episode of Nightly Offensive, Elijah Schaffer said he was unsure if “millions of Jews” died in the Holocaust. Schaffer, who’s hosted white supremacists and Holocaust deniers on his program, also claimed that World War II was actually a “genocide of white people.”