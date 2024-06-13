Right Wing Round-Up: MAGA Militia

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 13, 2024 5:01 pm
  • Kate Riga @ Talking Points Memo: Unanimous Supreme Court Shoots Down Bid To Restrict Abortion Drug Mifepristone

    • A unanimous Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the anti-abortion doctor plaintiffs in a major mifepristone case lack standing to reimpose restrictions on the drug.

  • Michelle Boorstein and Hannah Knowles @ Washington Post: Here’s what the Christian right wants from a second Trump term

    • Religious conservatives see opportunities for fresh gains after a series of victories during Trump’s first term. Rights advocates see a dangerous blurring of church and state.

  • Griffin Eckstein @ Salon: Largest evangelical group in the US condemns IVF in vote, gearing up campaign battle

    • At the Southern Baptist Conference, a vote against IVF argued for a “right to life … in an embryonic stage.”

  • David Gilbert @ Wired: A January 6 Rioter Is Leading an Armed National Militia From Prison

    • As the US election approaches, Edward “Jake” Lang says that the militia will focus on potential “civil unrest” around the vote and will be ready to activate at a moment’s notice.

  • Angry White Men: Elijah Schaffer Isn’t Sure If ‘Millions Of Jews Died’ In The Holocaust

    • On the June 10, 2024 episode of Nightly Offensive, Elijah Schaffer said he was unsure if “millions of Jews” died in the Holocaust. Schaffer, who’s hosted white supremacists and Holocaust deniers on his program, also claimed that World War II was actually a “genocide of white people.”

Tags: Elijah Schaffer Jake Lang Reproductive Rights Round-Up North American Patriot and Liberty Militia

