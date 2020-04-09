Trending

Donald Trump Coronavirus Immigration White Nationalism

Right Wing Round-Up: Looting Hordes From Atlanta

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 9, 2020 5:33 pm
  • Matt Shuham @ Talking Points Memo: Former GOP Rep. Campaigning With Gun Giveaway To Fend Off ‘Looting Hordes From Atlanta.’
  • Reed Richardson @ Mediaite: AG Bill Barr Touts Hyrdoxychloroquine as ‘Very Promising,’ Claims Press Waging ‘Jihad’ Against Drug to Attack Trump.
  • Sarah K. Burris @ Raw Story: Warrant for journalists from Jerry Falwell Jr. came from Liberty University’s own police.
  • Ed Mazza @ HuffPost: Bill O’Reilly: Dead Coronavirus Victims ‘Were On Their Last Legs Anyway.’
  • Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Preacher: It’s a Miracle! Thanks to God, My Backed-Up Toilet “Flushed PERFECT.”
  • Josh Boswell @ The Daily Mail: A changed name, an alleged fraudster dad and a VERY questionable resume: So how did Donald Trump’s favorite White House correspondent pass security checks to become the social-distancing-defying briefing-crasher?

Tags: Bill O'Reilly Chanel Rion Paul Broun Sid Roth William Barr Coronavirus Round-Up Liberty University

