Right Wing Round-Up: Loomer, Explained

Zack Beauchamp @ Vox: Laura Loomer, Trump’s new favorite conspiracy theorist, explained

Trump’s increasingly close ties to the “proud Islamophobe” expose some ugly truths his allies would rather keep hidden.

Reed McMaster & Noah Dowe @ Media Matters: Donald Trump and “pro-white nationalism” pundit Laura Loomer: A guide to their relationship

Loomer has a long history of promoting virulent xenophobia and anti-Black bigotry, conspiracy theories about mass shootings, and white nationalism. She has also been a staple of Trump’s orbit for years and apparently has the respect and ear of not only Trump, but also many of his campaign officials and allies.

Michael Tomasky @ The New Republic: Trump and Laura Loomer: Mainstream Media, He’s Just Taunting You Now

He takes a 9/11 “truther” to the 9/11 ceremony. Are we going to start talking frankly now about his mental unfitness?

Aaron Hedge @ Range: What dominionism and the New Apostolic Reformation are and what they have to do with Spokane

Everything you need to know about the hard-right flavor of Christian nationalism that has remade national conservative politics, fueled Trump and has passionate local adherents.

Hunter Walker and Josh Kovensky @ Talking Points Memo: How JD Vance And A Virulent Neo-Nazi Group Inflamed Tensions Over Migrants In Springfield

It was one of the most shocking and disturbing lines in the modern history of presidential politics: During his debate against Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump made a wild assertion about a small city in Ohio that has recently seen an influx of migrants.

Brandy Zadrozny @ NBC News: How Lauren Chen went from ‘alt-lite’ YouTuber to alleged Russian asset

Long before she allegedly aided a Russian propaganda operation, Chen built an audience posting right-wing videos under the name “Roaming Millennial.”

Tess Owen @ Religion News Service: Lance Wallnau, first to ‘prophesy’ Trump’s presidency, is back to vanquish anti-Trump demons