Right Wing Round-Up: Loomer, Explained

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 13, 2024 5:10 pm
  • Zack Beauchamp @ Vox: Laura Loomer, Trump’s new favorite conspiracy theorist, explained

    • Trump’s increasingly close ties to the “proud Islamophobe” expose some ugly truths his allies would rather keep hidden.

  • Reed McMaster & Noah Dowe @ Media Matters: Donald Trump and “pro-white nationalism” pundit Laura Loomer: A guide to their relationship

    • Loomer has a long history of promoting virulent xenophobia and anti-Black bigotry, conspiracy theories about mass shootings, and white nationalism. She has also been a staple of Trump’s orbit for years and apparently has the respect and ear of not only Trump, but also many of his campaign officials and allies.

  • Michael Tomasky @ The New Republic: Trump and Laura Loomer: Mainstream Media, He’s Just Taunting You Now

    • He takes a 9/11 “truther” to the 9/11 ceremony. Are we going to start talking frankly now about his mental unfitness?

  • Aaron Hedge @ Range: What dominionism and the New Apostolic Reformation are and what they have to do with Spokane

    • Everything you need to know about the hard-right flavor of Christian nationalism that has remade national conservative politics, fueled Trump and has passionate local adherents.

  • Hunter Walker and Josh Kovensky @ Talking Points Memo: How JD Vance And A Virulent Neo-Nazi Group Inflamed Tensions Over Migrants In Springfield

    • It was one of the most shocking and disturbing lines in the modern history of presidential politics: During his debate against Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday night, former President Donald Trump made a wild assertion about a small city in Ohio that has recently seen an influx of migrants.

  • Brandy Zadrozny @ NBC News: How Lauren Chen went from ‘alt-lite’ YouTuber to alleged Russian asset

    • Long before she allegedly aided a Russian propaganda operation, Chen built an audience posting right-wing videos under the name “Roaming Millennial.”

  • Tess Owen @ Religion News Service: Lance Wallnau, first to ‘prophesy’ Trump’s presidency, is back to vanquish anti-Trump demons

    • The modern-day ‘prophet’ and coiner of the phrase ‘7 Mountain Mandate’ has helped to bring the influential Pentecostal group New Apostolic Reformation from the fringes of American Christianity to the heart of US politics.

Tags: Lance Wallnau Laura Loomer Lauren Chen Matt Shea Round-Up

