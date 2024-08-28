Right Wing Round-Up: Jesus Christ Voter Counter

Jason Wilson @ The Guardian: Revealed: top Vance aide worked for far-right consultancy with extremist links

Parker Magid was recently appointed as Vance’s press secretary and his employment history links Vance and his circle to elements of the extremist right far outside the mainstream of American politics.

Charisma Madarang @ Rolling Stone: J.D. Vance Says Childless Leaders ‘Disorient’ and ‘Disturb’ Him: Audio

In resurfaced audio from 2021, Trump’s running mate attacked Democratic leaders who choose not to have children.

Quil Lawrence and Tom Bowman @ NPR: Trump campaign staff had altercation with official at Arlington National Cemetery

Two members of Donald Trump’s campaign staff had a verbal and physical altercation Monday with an official at Arlington National Cemetery, where the former president participated in a wreath-laying ceremony, NPR has learned.

William Vaillancourt @ The Daily Beast: Trump Insists He Won California in Wild, Jesus-Filled Rant With Dr. Phil

Donald Trump insisted in a meandering interview with television host Dr. Phil McGraw on Tuesday that he had actually won California, adding that all he needed was an “honest vote counter”—Jesus Christ, to be exact.

Tommy Christopher @ Mediaite: ‘God Believes That!’ Trump Tells Dr. Phil Heavenly Father Wants Him To Win Because He Has ‘More To Do’

Dr. Phil McGraw asked former President Donald Trump if he thinks God spared him from an assassin’s bullet because he has “more to do” to which Trump replied “God believes that!” and suggested it was God who caused President Joe Biden to drop out.

Jordan Green @ Raw Story: Rudy Giuliani finds a new low: platforming a Nazi