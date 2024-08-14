Right Wing Round-Up: It’s a Sabotage

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling @ The New Republic: MAGA Senate Candidate Exposed Long History of Gross Comments

[Royce] White, a former NBA player who had been an outspoken advocate for mental health in sports, has cultivated some disturbing positions since befriending Steve Bannon in 2021. Those include becoming an ardent Trump supporter with an affinity for antisemitic, misogynistic, and homophobic conspiracies—all of which will only make it that much more difficult for him to unseat the incumbent Democrat, who has maintained the seat since 2007.

Zachary Leeman @ Mediaite: Dan Bongino Accuses Kellyanne Conway and Others of ‘Sabotage’ Against Trump: ‘You’ve Been Warned’

Former Fox News host Dan Bongino accused Kellyanne Conway and other Republicans of behind-the-scenes sabotage against Donald Trump and his campaign. The sabotage, Bongino said, concerned Trump’s choice in running mate, JD Vance.

Josh Kovensky @ Talking Points Memo: A Journey Through the Authoritarian New Right

A non-exhaustive look at the influencers behind Republicans’ recent turn toward the bizarre.

Em Steck and Andrew Kaczynski @ CNN: GOP nominee to run North Carolina schools advocated pro-Trump military coup in January 6 video

Michele Morrow, the Republican nominee to run K-12 public education in North Carolina, filmed a video after attending the January 6 riot at the US Capitol urging then-President Donald Trump to put “the Constitution to the side” and use the military to stay in power.

David Covucci @ The Daily Dot: Nick Fuentes’ all-out Groyper posting war defeated by Truth Social mods

Nick Fuentes’ Groypers learned a hard lesson when it comes to war. Your opponent can fight back—especially if you’re on their turf.

Noah Dowe, Gideon Taaffe, Reed McMaster and Casey Wexler @ Media Matters: A guide to Laura Loomer, Trump ally and “pro-white nationalism” bigot