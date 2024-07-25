Right Wing Round-Up: He Was Never Gonna Change

- Media Matters: Daily Wire host Matt Walsh attacks VP Kamala Harris for having a career
- Laurie Roberts @ AZ Central: Holy cat lady, Blake Masters agrees with J.D. Vance that childless people can’t lead us
- Zachary Folk @ The Daily Beast: Trump Says He Won’t Change After Assassination Attempt: ‘Not Gonna Be Nice!’
- Andrew Prokop @ Vox: J.D. Vance has made it impossible for Trump to run away from Project 2025
- Arthur Delaney @ HuffPost: JD Vance Wrote Book Blurb For Jack Posobiec, Far-Right Influencer Of Pizzagate Fame
- Alex Bollinger @ LGBTQ Nation: GOP candidate calls gay people “pedophiles” while raging at Democrat’s rainbow flag
- Tessa Stuart @ Rolling Stone: Trump Allies Sure Are Talking A Lot About Civil War
Walsh: “She’s a woman who has chosen to dedicate her life to her own personal ambition and career advancement. She has lived a very self-serving life. The lack of children is a symptom of that.”
Arizona congressional wannabe Blake Masters says childless people have no stake in this country. Yeah, now I’m remembering why he didn’t win his 2022 Senate race.
At a rally in North Carolina, Trump also rambled about J.D. Vance’s memoir, Kamala Harris’ bar exam, and the fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter.
He wrote the foreword for a new book by Project 2025’s architect — and has backed some of its most extreme ideas.
The book, “Unhumans,” suggests progressives aren’t really people.
Missouri secretary of state candidate Valentina Gomez was in D.C. yesterday and she stopped by Congress, apparently to get mad at the flags one congresswoman flies in front of her office.
The former president’s supporters keep raising the idea there’s violent conflict in America’s future.