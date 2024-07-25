Right Wing Round-Up: He Was Never Gonna Change

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 25, 2024 5:10 pm
  • Media Matters: Daily Wire host Matt Walsh attacks VP Kamala Harris for having a career

    • Walsh: “She’s a woman who has chosen to dedicate her life to her own personal ambition and career advancement. She has lived a very self-serving life. The lack of children is a symptom of that.”

  • Laurie Roberts @ AZ Central: Holy cat lady, Blake Masters agrees with J.D. Vance that childless people can’t lead us

    • Arizona congressional wannabe Blake Masters says childless people have no stake in this country. Yeah, now I’m remembering why he didn’t win his 2022 Senate race.

  • Zachary Folk @ The Daily Beast: Trump Says He Won’t Change After Assassination Attempt: ‘Not Gonna Be Nice!’

    • At a rally in North Carolina, Trump also rambled about J.D. Vance’s memoir, Kamala Harris’ bar exam, and the fictional serial killer Hannibal Lecter.

  • Andrew Prokop @ Vox: J.D. Vance has made it impossible for Trump to run away from Project 2025

    • He wrote the foreword for a new book by Project 2025’s architect — and has backed some of its most extreme ideas.

  • Arthur Delaney @ HuffPost: JD Vance Wrote Book Blurb For Jack Posobiec, Far-Right Influencer Of Pizzagate Fame

    • The book, “Unhumans,” suggests progressives aren’t really people.

  • Alex Bollinger @ LGBTQ Nation: GOP candidate calls gay people “pedophiles” while raging at Democrat’s rainbow flag

    • Missouri secretary of state candidate Valentina Gomez was in D.C. yesterday and she stopped by Congress, apparently to get mad at the flags one congresswoman flies in front of her office.

  • Tessa Stuart @ Rolling Stone: Trump Allies Sure Are Talking A Lot About Civil War

    • The former president’s supporters keep raising the idea there’s violent conflict in America’s future.

