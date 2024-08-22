Right Wing Round-Up: He Shaved For Nothing

J.D. Wolf @ MeidasTouch Network: Trump Will Host January 6th “Awards Gala” in September

Donald Trump will host a “J6 Awards Gala” at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on September 5th.

Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Even Oklahoma Republicans are getting fed up with Ryan Walters

Oklahoma lawmakers have launched an investigation into the Christian Nationalist who runs the state’s public education department.

Alex Griffing @ Mediaite: Far-Right’s Nick Fuentes Claims Kanye West Once Told Him ‘He Wanted to Change His Name to a Swastika’

Avowed neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes shared a shocking story about rapper Kanye West, who has been widely accused of spreading anti-Semitic hate, while doing Wednesday night commentary of the Democratic National Convention on the hard-right video platform Rumble.

Joe Wiinikka-Lydon @ Hatewatch: Antigovernment Militias Seek Support From County Governments

Over the past four years, a number of antigovernment groups have lobbied county governments to legitimize local militias through official resolutions that promise recognition. These debates and resolutions have occurred mostly in Virginia, where they peaked in 2020, but they have also popped up more recently in counties in New York and Illinois, and one town in Michigan.

Alex Kaplan @ Media Matters: Rumble is promoting Trump “meme team” ally Brenden Dilley on its “editor picks” and front page

Dilley, who regularly pushes bigoted rhetoric and conspiracy theories, claims to have met with Rumble staff and says his “friend” and Rumble investor Dan Bongino “promised” to help “make sure I’m on the front page.”

William Vaillancourt @ The Daily Beast: Mustache-Less Mike Lindell Is Roaming the DNC Arguing With Dems