Right Wing Round-Up: Guilty

Jeremy Herb @ CNN: Trump found guilty in hush money trial

A Manhattan jury found Donald Trump guilty of 34 charges of falsifying business records Thursday, an unprecedented and historic verdict that makes Trump the first former president in American history to be convicted of a felony.

Ben Blanchet @ HuffPost: Trump Spokesperson Teases ‘Revenge’ Tour Over Hush Money Trial: ‘Justice Needs To Be Served’

Karoline Leavitt told Fox News’ Jesse Watters that “people need to be held accountable.”

Colby Hall @ Mediaite: Former Apprentice Producer Claims Trump Said ‘Would America Buy A N***** Winning?’ — And It’s On Tape

Former President Donald Trump is alleged to have used the N-word during deliberations of who should win the first season of The Apprentice, and according to a former producer whose NDA just expired, there are tapes of him saying the racial epithet.

Angry White Men: Jeremy Carl: Letting Far-Right ‘Crazies’ Back On X Has Made Him Look ‘Mainstream’ By Comparison

Jeremy Carl appeared on the YouTube show of Christian nationalist Joel Webbon in order to promote his new book, The Unprotected Class. While discussing how to use right-wing “strategic radicals” to their advantage, Carl said that letting far-right “crazies” back on X (formerly Twitter) could make his views appear “mainstream.”

Martin Pengelly @ The Daily Beast: Gun Control Org Resurfaces New NRA Prez’s Speech to White Supremacist Group

Former Rep. Bob Barr gave a speech in 1998 to the Council of Conservative Citizens (CCC), a white supremacist group.

Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: Texas found a devious way to get the Bible in front of elementary school students

Texas has somehow found another way to shove Christianity into public schools and this one’s just plain sneaky.

David Badash @ The New Civil Rights Movement: Alito’s Opinion in a 2022 Christian Flag Case Flies in the Face of His Recusal Refusal