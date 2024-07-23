Right Wing Round-Up: Follow the Money

Mara Richards Bim @ Baptist News: Want to know who’s behind Project 2025? Follow the money through the swamp

In the 1976 film All the President’s Men, the character Deep Throat tells Robert Redford, playing Bob Woodward, to “follow the money” to get to the bottom of the Watergate scandal. The line is a classic. It’s also pretty good advice for anyone interested in knowing more about some of the funders behind the Heritage Foundation’s now-infamous Project 2025.

Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: A Southern Baptist leader praised Biden’s “selfless” act. Now he’s out of a job.

Brent Leatherwood was fired a day after saying Joe Biden “put the needs of the nation above his personal ambition.”

Angry White Men: Joel Webbon: Women Who Have Abortions Should Be Prosecuted For ‘First Degree Murder’

On his YouTube show, Theology Applied, antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ Christian nationalist pastor Joel Webbon declared that women who have abortions should be prosecuted for “first degree murder.” The self-described “abortion abolitionist” also argued that Christians should cast their votes for Donald Trump.

Alex Griffing @ Mediaite: GOP Lawmaker Introduces JD Vance By Warning If Trump Isn’t Reelected It ‘Will Take a Civil War to Save the Country’

Ohio state Sen. George Lang (R) introduced Donald Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, at a rally on Monday and flat-out declared the U.S. might need a second civil war in order to be “saved” if Trump is not reelected in November.

Tim Dickinson @ Rolling Stone: ‘DEI,’ ‘Colored,’ ‘Jezebel’: MAGA Attacks on Kamala Harris Are Getting Ugly

The right can barely contain its racist, sexist contempt for Biden’s likely 2024 replacement.

Joe Jervis: Roseanne Barr: Obama Is Secretly President And He’ll Appoint His Wife And Hillary To Head The 2024 Ticket