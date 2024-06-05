Right Wing Round-Up: Equally As Significant

Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: After saying atheists are unfit for public office, Oregon lawmaker let off the hook

Months after an Oregon lawmaker said that atheists and Muslims shouldn’t hold public office, he’s been absolved of any wrongdoing by a State House committee. It’s an absurd decision that rewards bigotry in the name of Jesus.

Angry White Men: Elijah Schaffer Guest Praises Hitler And Compares Indians To A Virus

On Friday’s episode of Nightly Offensive, Elijah Schaffer once again spoke with Australian Neo-Nazi Joel Davis. Davis, who recently argued in favor of ethnic cleansing on Schaffer’s program, said Australians need guns to protect themselves from minorities, defended Adolf Hitler, and compared Indian people to a “virus.”

Robert P. Jones @ Religion Dispatches: Trump the Totem: Like Other Fascist Leaders, Trump has Turned from Man to Symbol — And That’s the Danger

The transformation of Trump from a person to a symbol is the key to understanding the power of the MAGA movement and the internal logic of the upside-down world where a unanimous guilty verdict in a fair trial results in solidified support, record fundraising, and desperate Christian defenses of a convicted felon.

David Badash @ The New Civil Rights Movement: Trump Just Suggested Jailing His Political Opponents – and MAGA Has a Plan in Place

Donald Trump once again is threatening to jail his political opponents, including President Joe Biden. And unlike his 2016 presidential debate remark to Hillary Clinton, this time there’s an actual plan in place to do just that.

Daniel Villarreal@ LGBTQ Nation: State GOP tells people to “burn all Pride flags” during June

The Colorado Republican Party called LGBTQ+ people “godless groomers” who want to “harm our children” in a recent email to its members. The party has encouraged its members to burn all Pride flags in June and called queer people “Satanic” and “demonic” via social media.

J.D. Wolf @ MeidasTouch News: Charlie Kirk Claimed Trump’s Felony Conviction “Equally as Significant” to 9/11