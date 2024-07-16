Right Wing Round-Up: Divine Protection

- Michael C. Bender, Andrew Trunsky and Neil Vigdor @ The New York Times: After Saturday, Trump’s Devotees See ‘God’s Protection’
- Sam Kestenbaum @ Harpers: The Demon Slayers
- Charlie Nash @ Mediaite: Conservatives Slam RNC For ‘Giving a Primetime Speaking Slot to a Pro-Abortion Feminist’ Who ‘Praised Satanism’
- Logan M. Davis @ The Colorado Times Recorder: Fire on the Mountain: Inside a Secretive Colorado Bible College (Part I)
- John Fea @ Current: Eric Trump compares Christian Right concerns about the GOP platform to “worrying about spots on the wall in the basement” when there are “real holes in the roof.”
- Hemant Mehta @ Friend Atheist: Oklahoma superintendent rejects Bibles in schools despite Ryan Walters’ demands
Some of Donald J. Trump’s followers had long viewed him as handpicked by God. The attempted assassination has only increased such quasi-religious devotion and rhetoric.
The new age of American exorcisms.
The Republican National Convention (RNC) received backlash from conservatives for “giving a primetime speaking slot” to “pro-abortion feminist” Amber Rose on Monday.
After giving nearly a decade of his life to Charis Bible College, Tim knew he needed to leave. Four thousand six hundred miles from his home in the English Midlands, living in the United States on a work visa sponsored by the school, he did not have a plan, he did not know where he would go next, but he knew he needed out.
The GOP landscape is changing. The Christian Right is in a tough spot right now. If they want to pledge blind loyalty to Trump they will have to deal with his views on abortion and marriage.
A couple of weeks ago, Oklahoma’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters, a proud Christian Nationalist, announced that he would soon force teachers across the state to use the Bible in their classrooms. Now one superintendent says he won’t be telling his staff to make any changes in line with what Walters wants when the new school year begins.