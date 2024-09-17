Right Wing Round-Up: Delegitimize the Election

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 17, 2024 5:28 pm
  • Michael Luciano @ Mediaite: JD Vance Condemns ‘Inflammatory Political Rhetoric’ After He and Trump Spread Rumor About Migrants Eating Pets

    • Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) called on Democrats to tone down their rhetoric a day after proudly admitting he spread a bogus story about immigrants “so that the American media” covers the plights of American citizens.

  • Christopher Mathias, Matt Shuham, and Jennifer Bendery @ HuffPost: How Did Laura Loomer Finally Earn A Spot At Donald Trump’s Side?

    • Loomer is an unrepentant white nationalist and Islamophobe. Her evolution from fringe influencer to Trump campaign insider speaks volumes.

  • J.D. Wolf @ MeidasTouch Network: Trump Scrubs Praise of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Criticism of Laura Loomer from Hindu Coalition Letter

    • Trump covers for Laura Loomer by redacting letter from pro-MAGA group.

  • Khaya Himmelman @ Talking Points Memo: This Year, Nearly Everyone’s On The Same Page: GOP Gets To Work Early To Delegitimize Election

    • Ahead of the upcoming election, Donald Trump’s allies are advancing a more organized, more calculated version of their misinformation strategy from 2020.

  • Matt Gertz @ Media Matters: MAGA runs wild with random poster’s “ABC whistleblower” claims

    • A wildly flimsy internet rumor launched by a random pro-Trump X poster about an “ABC whistleblower” who purportedly claims that the network rigged the September 10 presidential debate went viral in MAGA spaces over the last several days, with Donald Trump and his allies floating congressional investigations and potential regulatory retribution against ABC News in response.

  • Katherine Stewart @ The New Republic: Leonard Leo’s Extremely Revealing Letter to a Dark-Money Group

    • The right-wing power broker’s call to “weaponize” conservative ideas tells us everything we need to know about his twisted vision for America.

Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: J.D. Vance Laura Loomer Leonard Leo Round-Up

You Might Also Like