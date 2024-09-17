Right Wing Round-Up: Delegitimize the Election

- Michael Luciano @ Mediaite: JD Vance Condemns ‘Inflammatory Political Rhetoric’ After He and Trump Spread Rumor About Migrants Eating Pets
- Christopher Mathias, Matt Shuham, and Jennifer Bendery @ HuffPost: How Did Laura Loomer Finally Earn A Spot At Donald Trump’s Side?
- J.D. Wolf @ MeidasTouch Network: Trump Scrubs Praise of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Criticism of Laura Loomer from Hindu Coalition Letter
- Khaya Himmelman @ Talking Points Memo: This Year, Nearly Everyone’s On The Same Page: GOP Gets To Work Early To Delegitimize Election
- Matt Gertz @ Media Matters: MAGA runs wild with random poster’s “ABC whistleblower” claims
- Katherine Stewart @ The New Republic: Leonard Leo’s Extremely Revealing Letter to a Dark-Money Group
Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) called on Democrats to tone down their rhetoric a day after proudly admitting he spread a bogus story about immigrants “so that the American media” covers the plights of American citizens.
Loomer is an unrepentant white nationalist and Islamophobe. Her evolution from fringe influencer to Trump campaign insider speaks volumes.
Trump covers for Laura Loomer by redacting letter from pro-MAGA group.
Ahead of the upcoming election, Donald Trump’s allies are advancing a more organized, more calculated version of their misinformation strategy from 2020.
A wildly flimsy internet rumor launched by a random pro-Trump X poster about an “ABC whistleblower” who purportedly claims that the network rigged the September 10 presidential debate went viral in MAGA spaces over the last several days, with Donald Trump and his allies floating congressional investigations and potential regulatory retribution against ABC News in response.
The right-wing power broker’s call to “weaponize” conservative ideas tells us everything we need to know about his twisted vision for America.